Feldspathic Minerals Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Feldspathic Minerals

Feldspathic Minerals Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Feldspathic Minerals Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Feldspathic Minerals Market.

Key Insights of Feldspathic Minerals Market:

  • Complete in-depth analysis of the Feldspathic Minerals
  • Important changes in market dynamics.
  • Segmentation analysis of the market.
  • Emerging segments and regional markets.
  • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
  • Assessment of niche industry players.
  • Market share analysis.
  • Key strategies of major players

Market Overview:

  • The global feldspathic minerals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Feldspathic minerals are the most common rock forming mineral on earth. It is the most abundant mineral found on earth. They are generally white or very light white in color. Feldspathic minerals are components in igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic form, with their classification based on feldspar content. Chemically, the feldspars are silicates of aluminum that contain sodium, iron, calcium, potassium, barium or a combination of these elements. The largest production of feldspathic minerals is in the European region, as the region is witnessing a strong need from the ceramics and glass industry.
  • – Emerging demand for ceramics and glass from the construction and automotive industries, and availability of abundant feldspar are expected to drive the market growth.
  • – Environmental concerns and government regulations is likely to hinder the growth of the market.
  • – Increasing market concentration in Latin America and Eastern Europe is expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow through the years to come.

    Feldspathic Minerals Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd
  • Eczac?ba?? Holding A.?.
  • El Waha Mining & Fertilizers
  • Imerys Ceramics
  • Global Investment Holdings
  • Gottfried Feldspat GmbH
  • Kaltun Madencilik A.S
  • LB MINERALS
  • Ltd.
  • Micronized South Africa Limited
  • Minerali Industriali S.r.l.
  • Paladino Mining & Development Corp.
  • Sibelco
  • Sun Minerals Incorporated
  • The Quartz Corporation
  • United Group

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Feldspathic Minerals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Usage in Glass Application

    – Feldspar is an important ingredient in the manufacture of glass and an important raw material as well, because it acts as a fluxing agent, reducing the melting temperature of quartz and helping to control the viscosity of glass. Fluxes reduce the melting temperature so that less energy is used and decrease the amount of soda ash needed. This greatly reduces the overall production costs in glass manufacture.
    – However, feldspars are primarily added to glass batches for their alumina content, which improves its toughness, durability, and provides greater chemical resistance. The raw material for glass consists of silica sand, soda ash (sodium carbonate) and limestone (calcium carbonate). Feldspar acts as an additive to impart superior qualities to the process.
    – Feldspars are used in the production of flat glass (windows, car glass) but also container glass. They are used primarily in manufacturing television and computer screens, car headlamps, fluorescent tubes, perfume bottles, soda bottles, pharmaceutical or laboratory glass.
    – Growing usage of glass in various industries such as automotive and electronics is expected to increase the demand for feldspar through the years.

    Europe to Dominate the Global Market

    – Growing consumption of feldspar in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, and Russia has led to Europe emerge as the leading consumer in the global market.
    – Italy is the second largest producer of feldspar minerals in the world, which is due to the growing demand in the country. The production capacity is even expected to increase during the forecast period, as the demand for the feldspar mineral in different industries, such as ceramics, glass, paints, enamel etc. is increasing in the country.
    – The feldspathic minerals market in Spain is expected to grow due to the increasing application of ceramics, glass, paints etc. in industries such as construction, automotive, glass manufacturing etc. in the country.
    – Turkey has nearly 60 different mining and metals and 4,500 mineral deposits. Turkey is one of the leading producer and the leading exporter of feldspar in global market. The country has large feldspar reserve nearly 10% of the total global reserve.
    – Such positive growth is expected to drive the Europe market through the forecast period.

    Feldspathic Minerals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Feldspathic Minerals Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Feldspathic Minerals Market
    • Chapter 3: Feldspathic Minerals Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Feldspathic Minerals Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Feldspathic Minerals Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Feldspathic Minerals Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Feldspathic Minerals Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Feldspathic Minerals Market

     

