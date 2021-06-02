Feldspathic Minerals Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

“Feldspathic Minerals Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Feldspathic Minerals Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Feldspathic Minerals Market.

Key Insights of Feldspathic Minerals Market:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Glass Application

– Feldspar is an important ingredient in the manufacture of glass and an important raw material as well, because it acts as a fluxing agent, reducing the melting temperature of quartz and helping to control the viscosity of glass. Fluxes reduce the melting temperature so that less energy is used and decrease the amount of soda ash needed. This greatly reduces the overall production costs in glass manufacture.

– However, feldspars are primarily added to glass batches for their alumina content, which improves its toughness, durability, and provides greater chemical resistance. The raw material for glass consists of silica sand, soda ash (sodium carbonate) and limestone (calcium carbonate). Feldspar acts as an additive to impart superior qualities to the process.

– Feldspars are used in the production of flat glass (windows, car glass) but also container glass. They are used primarily in manufacturing television and computer screens, car headlamps, fluorescent tubes, perfume bottles, soda bottles, pharmaceutical or laboratory glass.

– Growing usage of glass in various industries such as automotive and electronics is expected to increase the demand for feldspar through the years.

Europe to Dominate the Global Market

– Growing consumption of feldspar in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, and Russia has led to Europe emerge as the leading consumer in the global market.

– Italy is the second largest producer of feldspar minerals in the world, which is due to the growing demand in the country. The production capacity is even expected to increase during the forecast period, as the demand for the feldspar mineral in different industries, such as ceramics, glass, paints, enamel etc. is increasing in the country.

– The feldspathic minerals market in Spain is expected to grow due to the increasing application of ceramics, glass, paints etc. in industries such as construction, automotive, glass manufacturing etc. in the country.

– Turkey has nearly 60 different mining and metals and 4,500 mineral deposits. Turkey is one of the leading producer and the leading exporter of feldspar in global market. The country has large feldspar reserve nearly 10% of the total global reserve.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the Europe market through the forecast period.

Feldspathic Minerals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Feldspathic Minerals Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Feldspathic Minerals Market

Chapter 3: Feldspathic Minerals Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Feldspathic Minerals Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Feldspathic Minerals Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Feldspathic Minerals Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Feldspathic Minerals Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Feldspathic Minerals Market

