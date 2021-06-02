Fertilizers Market 2019 Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Fertilizers Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Fertilizers Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Fertilizers Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Asia-Pacific fertilizers market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– In the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market, China is the largest consumer of fertilizers accounting for 52% of the total market.

– The major factors driving the market are technological innovations in the fertilizer market, growth in the demand for micronutrient fertilizer, decrease in per capita arable land, and increase in demand for food.

– High production cost and growing demand for biofertilizers are restraining the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

The study analyzes the current scenario of the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market. It covers extensive segmentation on product type and by country, along with forecast up to 2023. In addition to this, an overview of the key players in the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market is also included in the report. The report also includes regulatory analysis and detailed value chain analysis of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Fertilizers Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Fertilizers Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

China BlueChemical Ltd

Sinofert Holding Ltd

PT Petrokimia Gresik

Hubeu Xin Yanf Feng Fertilizer Industry Limited

Yara International

Groupe OCP