Fertilizers Market 2019 Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2024
The report provides an overview of the "Fertilizers Market" industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges.
The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Asia-Pacific fertilizers market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
– In the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market, China is the largest consumer of fertilizers accounting for 52% of the total market.
– The major factors driving the market are technological innovations in the fertilizer market, growth in the demand for micronutrient fertilizer, decrease in per capita arable land, and increase in demand for food.
– High production cost and growing demand for biofertilizers are restraining the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report
The study analyzes the current scenario of the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market. It covers extensive segmentation on product type and by country, along with forecast up to 2023. In addition to this, an overview of the key players in the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market is also included in the report. The report also includes regulatory analysis and detailed value chain analysis of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Fertilizers Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Fertilizers Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Decreasing Per Capita Arable Land and Increasing Demand for Food
Population in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing at a rapid rate. This growing population is adding to the food demand. Supplying food to this growing population has become a threat. On the other hand, arable land is declining, due to industrialization and urbanization. Fertilizers have been used for a long time to increase the productivity of crops. This adequate and balanced use of fertilizer may help in feeding the growing population from the available cultivable land. Hence, the major factors driving the demand for fertilizers include the need for crop intensification while pursuing increasingly sustainable practices, and seeking biological alternatives to boost production with decreased pressure on the environment to close the yield gap.
China Dominates the Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market
China feeds 22% of the world’s population with merely 12.68% of the arable land. The major crops that are grown in China are rice, wheat, potatoes, corn, peanuts, tea, millet, barley, apples, cotton, and oilseed. According to the China Agriculture Industry Development report, China has a goal to become self-sufficient in staple foods, like rice, corn, and wheat, by 2035. The government ensures a minimum price for the grains and provides storage for them in the government silos. Farmers in the country are also using fertilizers and pesticides to increase the production. The most important agricultural area in the country is the North China Plain, which extends across several provinces. China is the largest consumer of fertilizers in the Asia-Pacific region and represented around 52% share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market in 2017.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
No. of Pages: – 225
