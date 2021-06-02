Financial Accounting Software Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Intuit, Sage Group, SAP, Oracle (NetSuite), Microsoft and more…
In 2018, the global Financial Accounting Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Banks, financial institutes, retail business, e-commerce, financial institutes, telecommunication and healthcare are among the several large-scale domains that use such service to drive business. However, several factors such as ongoing trade tension between China and U.S., sociopolitical instability in the Middle East and Brexit uncertainty can have a negative influence on the market in the near future.
This report focuses on the global Financial Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
Sage Group
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Priority Software (Acclivity)
FreshBooks
Intacct
Cayenta (Assist Cornerstone Technologies)
Aplicor
Red Wing Software
Tally Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Financial Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Financial Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
