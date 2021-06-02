Fire-fighting Aircraft Market Forecast 2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis
The report provides an overview of the “Fire-fighting Aircraft Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Fire-fighting Aircraft Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Fire-fighting Aircraft Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The fire-fighting aircraft market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.
– There has been an increase in the number of forest fires incidents worldwide, and this has led to the growth in the usage of helicopters and aircraft for fire fighting.
– The development of unmanned autonomous helicopters for aerial fire support are gaining popularity and are expected to open new market opportunities for the fire-fighting aircraft market in the coming future.
Scope of the Report
Fire-fighting aircraft are the aircraft that are generally deployed to combat wildfires. This report includes both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft that are being used for fire-fighting.
The Fire-fighting Aircraft Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Fire-fighting Aircraft Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Rotary-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Rotary-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobility, speed and delivery capabilities of the rotary-wing aircraft over fixed-wing, are very effective in support of firefighters on the ground. The applications of helicopters in aerial reconnaissance like reporting and mapping fires, directing other aerial firefighting assets on fires, delivering equipment to remote areas, and providing hoisting, medevac, and situation monitoring capabilities over the fixed-wing aircraft have become the primary reason for this segment. Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 12 Firehawk helicopters worth USD 240 million to replace its fleet of Super Huey helicopters. Such fleet replacement plans by the fire-fighting agencies are also expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Many countries in Europe like the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Finland, and Latvia among others have better aerial firefighting capabilities compared to other regions. However, most aircraft are aged and need heavy maintenance. Also, the increased number of wildfires in the last couple of years have made the countries think of procuring aerial firefighting amphibious aircraft. Collective procurement of aircraft by a group of countries on a usage basis is expected to be an economical choice, which may drive the market demand in the region, during the forecast period.
No. of Pages: – 85
