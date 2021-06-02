Fish Oil Market 2022 Global Demand with Major Key Players- Croda, COPEINCA, EPAX AS and Omega Protein, Colpex, American Marine Ingredients

Fish Oil is obtained from the tissues of oily fish that contain unsaturated fatty acids, and is used in making a variety of products. The fish oil market includes oil obtained from fishing as well as from aquaculture.Fish oil is also used as a component in aquaculture feed.The majority of global fish oil is used in aquaculture to feed farmed Salmon. Fish oil is derived through various operations such as heating, pressing, pre-straining and centrifugation instead of pressing, oil polishing, evaporation of stick water and drying. Fish oil is a rich source of the omega-3 fatty acidseicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).Fish oil provides various health benefits; for instance, it reduces the triglyceride level, improves lung functioning, reduces joint pains, reduces depression levels, improves neurological and visual development in infants and reduces the possibility of heart attack and stroke due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids.

The fish oil market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period owing to increasing human consumption and the growing awareness about the health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, the accelerating demand for aquaculture is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. However, the demand-supply gap and the volatile fish oil prices are expected to pose challenges for market players. Predator fishes such as Shark, Tuna andSwordfish are also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. However, as they are positioned high in the food chain, they tend to contain toxic elements such as mercury, dioxin and PCBs. This would act as another restraining factor for the market. Applications of fish oil include aquaculture, human consumption and other industrial uses. Aquaculture is the largest application segment in terms of revenue and major species farmed in aquaculture are trout, salmon, carp, marine fishes and fresh water fishes. Salmon and trout are mainly farmed for human consumption.

Fish Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Croda Inc., COPEINCA ASA, EPAX AS and Omega Protein Corporation. Other players are Colpex, American Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber Oils, FF Skagen A/S, Marvesa Holding N.V., Nutrifynn Caps, Inc.,Pesquera Diamante S.A.,andCorpesca S.A.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660125/sample

Fish Oil Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Fish Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Fish Oil Market Segment by Species: Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, Herring, Menhaden.

Fish Oil Market Segment by Applications: Aquaculture, Salmon & Trout, Marine fish, Crustaceans, Tilapias, Eles, Cyprinids, Animal Nutrition & Pet food, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements & Functional food.

KEY BENEFITS

The report showcases current and future trends in the global fish oil market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Segmentation of the global fish oil market provides an in-depth analysis of applications and end users in different regions

Drivers & opportunities are examined to identify the current factors which are responsible for market growth and upcoming technologies that would boost market growth in the future.

Current and future trends are charted to determine the overall attractiveness of the market

The report provides details about top competitors and their winning strategies

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 would determine the financial caliber of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Fish Oil MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Fish Oil MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Fish Oil MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660125/buy/3999

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]