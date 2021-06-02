Fungicide Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fungicide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Fungicides are biocide chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually produced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops.

This report studies the Fungicide Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Thie industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fungicide will be affected. On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between China and US and Europe, so the price of the product in China is low.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so In the next few years, fungicide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of fungicide will reach MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the fungicide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

The worldwide market for Fungicide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 13520 million US$ in 2024, from 12020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fungicide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Shaanxi Sunger Road Bio-science

JiangshanÂ Agrochemical

ZhejiangÂ Hisun

Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide

Cadillac Agrochemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops

Other

Highlights of the Global Fungicide report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Fungicide Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fungicide market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fungicide Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fungicide , with sales, revenue, and price of Fungicide , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fungicide for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Fungicide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fungicide sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

