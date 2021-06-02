Gastroscopes Market 2019 Analysis with Size, Share, Growth, Top Trends, Major Players And Forecast to 2023

Gastroscopes Market – Overview

Gastroscopy is a procedure in which a flexible tube known as gastroscope is used to observe the internal structure or parts of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. Gastroscopy can be recommended to investigate number of problems of stomach esophagus and small intestine.

Major symptoms for gastroscopy are abdominal pain, a reduced number of red blood cells (anemia), heartburn or indigestion, and difficulties in swallowing or pain when swallowing (dysphagia). It is useful to confirm the diagnosis of various conditions such as stomach ulcers, stomach cancer and esophageal cancer, gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GORD), Barrett’s esophagus, and coeliac disease.

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4481

Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Endomed Systems (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), PENTAX Medical (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmBH (Germany), SonoScape Medical Corp. (China), Stryker (U.S.), and others.

Gastroscopes Market – Segmentation:

The global gastroscopes market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into standard gastroscopes, transnasal gastroscopes, therapeutic gastroscopes, and dual channel gastroscopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into contradictions, gastric ulcer, chronic gastritis, normal mucosa and others. Chronic gastritis is further segmented into superficial gastritis and atrophic gastritis.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Gastroscopes Market – Regional Analysis:

America is the largest market for gastroscopes whose market is driven by an increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as gastritis and dysphagia. Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of gastroscopies performed in the hospitals and diagnostic centers, thereby increasing the demand for gastroscopes.

Europe is the second largest market driven by the extensive use of diagnostic medical devices including gastroscopes and rising healthcare funding to research and development activities. According to the United European Gastrology report, in 2012, there were 34,534 new cases of esophageal cancer recorded in the European Union (EU).

In Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Gastroscopes owing to an increase in the prevalence of gastric ulcer and other gastric diseases. Availability of high quality and affordable treatment options as well as rising demand for gastroscopies further boost the market growth. China and India are expected to web the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific. Also, rising geriatric population with number of chronic diseases and changing lifestyle of people further improve the market growth.

Middle East & Africa show steady but positive growth owing to rising demand for diagnostic services and increasing emphasis on primary healthcare.

Major TOC of Global Gastroscopes Market Research Report Forecast 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Gastroscopes Market, By Type

7 Global Gastroscopes Market, By Application

8 Global Gastroscopes Market, By End User

9 Global Gastroscopes Market, By Region

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Browse Full Report Details at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gastroscopes-market-4481

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]