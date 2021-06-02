GIS Substations Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019 by Top Key Players – ABB , GE Grid Solutions , Siemens , Mitsubishi Electric , Toshiba , Fuji Electric , Hyundai

A GIS substation is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium. Gas insulated switchgears (GISs) are installed as substation equipment and receiving equipment for safe and stable supply of electricity. Circuit breakers, disconnectors, earthing devices, etc. are enclosed and stored in metal containers using a high-insulation-performance gas. Thus, the equipment is very compact, reliable, and safe. GIS Substations Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the GIS Substations Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the GIS Substations market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

A GIS Substation uses a superior dielectric gas, SF6, at moderate pressure for phase-tophase and phase-to-ground insulation. The high voltage conductors, circuit breaker interrupters, switches, current transformers, and voltage transformers are in SF6 gas inside grounded metal enclosures. Our report researched the whole industry of GIS Substations including the global market, market status in different area and revenues for different types and applications of the industry, also including the financial status of vendors. Finally, from all these researches and analysis, we made some rational prediction, and the conclusions are as follows: The worldwide market for GIS Substations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 32110 million US$ in 2024, from 26420 million US$ in 2019.

Major Key Players of the GIS Substations Market are:

ABB , GE Grid Solutions , Siemens , Mitsubishi Electric , Toshiba , Fuji Electric , Hyundai , Eaton , Hyosung , Schneider Electric , Nissin Electric , Crompton Greaves , Xi’an XD High Voltage , NHVS , Shandong Taikai , Pinggao Electric , Sieyuan Electric , CHINT Group

Major Types of GIS Substations covered are:

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

Major Applications of GIS Substations covered are:

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global GIS Substations consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the GIS Substations market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global GIS Substations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the GIS Substations with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 GIS Substations Market Size

2.2 GIS Substations Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 GIS Substations Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 GIS Substations Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GIS Substations Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GIS Substations Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global GIS Substations Sales by Product

4.2 Global GIS Substations Revenue by Product

4.3 GIS Substations Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global GIS Substations Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, GIS Substations industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

