Global Anti Slip Tiles Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Overview

The report on Anti Slip Tiles market published by Persistence Market Research covers valuable insights based on market valuation, market size, revenue forecast and regional outlook of this industry. The research also presents a precise summary of the industry’s competitive spectrum, while drawing attention to the growth prospects and expansion plans adopted by key market players.

Anti Slip tiles are specifically designed for usage in places where there is a high probability of slip-hazards. These Anti Slip tiles are widely used in commercial, residential and industrial applications. The demand for Anti Slip tiles is relatively higher in certain tropical regions where environmental conditions entail use of such tiles – a necessity. Such Anti Slip tiles are used especially in places which are likely to involve accumulation of water, for instance wet-rooms and showers, among others.

A wide gamut of variants depending on the material used, aesthetics and textures, among other attributes for a variety of applications, are offered by large and relatively smaller manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, these Anti Slip tiles are manufactured to specific exacting standards. Furthermore, standards specifying the grade of tiles to be used in a particular region exist, especially in developed regions of the globe. For instance, in the U.S., ANSI A137.1 Section 9.6, also called the AcuTestTM, is a standard specified for the usage of tiles depending upon the dynamic coefficient of friction. Also, in the U.K., “R” i.e. resistance value is specified. For usage in bathrooms and changing rooms, ‘R13’ is specified.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18373

Market for Anti Slip tiles is expected to witness steady growth in demand and is thus anticipated to register a moderate single-digit growth during the forecast period.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Dynamics

There is a high demand for Anti Slip tiles in the industrial sector where chances of accidents are quite high on wet work floors. Also, rising construction activities in emerging regions have resulted in steady growth of the market for Anti Slip tiles over the recent past. Moreover, anticipated steady growth in construction spending across the globe is expected to further drive growth of the market in the near future. Also, relatively higher replacement rate for these tiles in renovation activities is further expected to create incremental growth opportunity over the forecast period.

Anti Slip tiles are relatively more expensive than regular tiles, owing to the cost involved in surface treatment by specific chemicals and texture specific treatments. Also, installation of these Anti Slip tiles entails relatively higher maintenance, which is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for this market. A large variety of Anti Slip tiles are available in the market, including ceramic and porcelain tiles. Recently, many types of Anti Slip tiles are being manufactured in different designs, patterns and structures for residential and commercial segments. Thus, the demand for Anti Slip tiles is high in the current scenario.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Segmentation

The Anti Slip tiles market can be categorized on the basis of material used and end user. On the basis of material used, the Anti Slip tiles market can be segmented as ceramic, porcelain, PVC and polyurethanes, others. On the basis of end user, the Anti Slip tiles market can be segmented as industrial, commercial and residential.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Anti Slip tiles market, owing to rapid urbanization and increasing investment in infrastructure by countries, such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam, among others. China dominates both consumption and production of Anti Slip tiles and that the country has overtaken the U.S. in terms of ceramic tiles manufacturing. North America and Europe are also expected to account for a significant share, owing to high demand for tiles with an aesthetic appeal, and increasing demand from repair & renovation, rehabilitation activities. The European market accounts for a decent share, owing to government standards and a rise in construction activities post the economic downturn. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register steady growth, due to growth in demand for tiles stemming from growing construction activities.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global Anti Slip tiles market are:

The Mosaic Company

RAK ceramics

Groupo Lamosa

Johnson Tiles

Pilkington

Mohawk Industries

Ceramiche Altas Concorde

Nitco Tiles

Mosa

Gerflor

Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Foshan Wondrous Building Materials Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications and types.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18373

Report Highlights: