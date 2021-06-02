Why Global Auto Dimming Mirro Market is Set to Explode? Top Companies: Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Honda Lock, Ichikoh, Konview

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The auto dimming mirrors are also known as electrochromic or electronic chromic mirrors. These mirrors are designed to improve the night vision for the safety of the driver. Auto-dimming mirrors sense the light of the front or rear of a vehicle in dim lights and reduce the reflexibility of the mirror, ultimately reducing the glaze. Also, upon exposure of the mirror’s surface to sunlight or headlight, these mirrors lessen the discomfort and glare by automatically dimming in proportion to the intensity of light much like our eyeglass lenses.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The auto dimming mirror market is anticipated to witness symbolic growth in the forecast period owing to several driving factors such as growing incidences of night accidents due to blind spots and rising focus of the consumers towards safety and convenient features. Moreover, many OEMs are using this technology as differentiating products, which in turn is further expected to fuel the auto dimming mirror market. However, the use of cameras and other display-based technology is likely to affect the growth of the auto dimming mirror market. On the other hand, integration of advanced features such as navigation, infotainment offers lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the auto dimming mirror market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Ficosa Internacional SA, Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH, Gentex Corporation, Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Konview Electronics Corporation Limited ,Magna International Inc., Murakami Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Group, SL Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of auto dimming mirror market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, fuel type, vehicle type and geography. The global auto dimming mirror market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading auto dimming mirror market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global auto dimming mirror market is segmented on the basis of type, function, fuel type and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as connected and non-connected. By function, the market is segmented into outer rear view and inside rear view. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as internal combustion engine, electric vehicle and others. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION

9. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUEL TYPE

10. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

11. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. FICOSA INTERNACIONAL SA

13.2. FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING GMBH

13.3. GENTEX CORPORATION

13.4. HONDA LOCK MFG. CO., LTD.

13.5. ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

13.6. KONVIEW ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED

13.7. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

13.8. MURAKAMI CORPORATION

13.9. SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP

13.10. SL CORPORATION

14. APPENDIX

