Global Curcumin Market Key Players: Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., SV Agrofood, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd

A fresh report titled “Curcumin Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Curcumin Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring chemical compound that is found in the root of the spice turmeric. It is used as an important ingredient in many medical and food applications owing to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cartilage building properties. Curcumin has also been used as a preventive measure and cure for many diseases and health problems such as in wound healing, treating sprains, arthritis, liver problems, diabetes, and gastric problems. It also helps prevent Alzheimers disease, and reduces the possibility of heart attacks, kidney disorders, and other diseases. Rise in consumer awareness towards health benefits of curcumin and growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4182

Curcumin find its extensive applications in skin ointments, syrups, and juices, which have helped expand its scope in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, curcumin functions effectively to alleviate depression, fight higher fat levels and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to increase its commercial applications. Thus, the rise in the health benefits associated with curcumin has fueled its demand in recent years. Moreover, the demand for commercial curcumin extracts such as powder, capsules, and syrups has increased where the curcumin extracts are expected to witness high demand, owing to its application in the treatment of several severe diseases including, cancer, Alzheimer, and migraine.

The increase in the use of curcumin in skin care applications including prevention from acne, scars, aging, eye infections, skin sores, and others are expected to fuel its demand in the personal care industry. Curcumin enhances and preserves the nutritional value of food, and therefore, is used for flavoring, coloring, or seasoning purposes in many global cuisines. Developing inclination for solid and common nourishment items among masses is projected to enhance interest for curcumin as color or flavoring agent in different food applications. However, the presence of cheaper synthetic food colorants & flavoring agents and formulation challenges in curcumin-based products are estimated to hamper the market growth, but increase in the application of curcumin extracts in pharmaceutical and personal care products are expected to boost its demand.

The report on the global curcumin market is segmented based on application and geography. Based on application, the report includes pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global curcumin market include Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., SV Agrofood, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd, NOW Foods, Phyo life Sciences and Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global curcumin market for the period of 2018-2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions have been mapped based on their market share.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/curcumin-market-amr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in consumer consciousness regarding health benefits of curcumin

3.4.1.2. Clinical utility of curcumin extract

3.4.1.3. Increasing product penetration in European Market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Presence of cheaper synthetic food products

3.4.2.2. Formulation challenges in curcumin-based products

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increasing application scope in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry

CHAPTER 4: CURCUMIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast

4.2. Pharmaceutical

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Food & Beverages

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Cosmetics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CURCUMIN MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.1.2. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4. U.S.

5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.5. Canada

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.6. Mexico

5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.4. UK

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.5. Germany

5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.3.6. France

5.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.7. Italy

5.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.8. Spain

5.3.8.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.9. Rest of Europe

5.3.9.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.4. China

5.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.5. India

5.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.6. Japan

5.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.7. Australia

5.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.8. South Korea

5.4.8.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.9.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.4. Brazil

5.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.5. South Arabia

5.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.6. South Africa

5.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.7. Rest of LAMEA

5.5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4182

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com