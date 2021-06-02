Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period

Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Introduction

The ‘Flame Retardant Fabrics market’ report, compiled recently by Persistence Market Research, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Flame Retardant Fabrics market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

As fire-related accidents are growing in everyday life, the demand for flame retardant fabrics is increasing. Flame retardant fabric limits the risk of ignition by reducing the rate of flame from spreading. Certain novel strategies are being used that showcase intriguing results with the use of nanocomposite synthetic fibers. According to a recent study, biomacromolecules when deposited on synthetic substrates, such as cotton, polyester, and others have shown unexpected flame retardant features. The flame retardant fabrics find applications in clothing, home textiles, and public utility, and in various end users such as aerospace, industrial, automotive, building & construction, and others. Small volumes of flame retardants are also sold to paper, adhesives, textile, and paint industries. Natural fibers do not melt. Silk and wool burn slowly, whereas untreated natural fibers, such as cotton and linen ignite quickly, hence flame retardant fabrics to name a few alumina trihydrate, antimony trioxide, boron compounds, and others are used to reduce the flammability of fabrics.

Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Dynamics

The rapid growth in industrialization has carried various known and unknown hazards along with it, which in turn has turned the focus toward safety, thereby making it important to adopt flame retardant fabrics. The rise in demand of the flame retardants in the electric industry for reducing the flammability of semiconductors, and the demand for flame retardant chemicals in various end users, such as automotive industry and construction materials are the key factors driving the flame retardant fabrics market globally. The government regulations implying on using flame retardant garments in end users, such as oil & gas and chemical industries also drive the global flame retardant fabrics market.

The changes in applications of the use of specific plastics, voluntary commitments from industries, and changing standards for fire safety are creating opportunities for the flame retardant fabrics market globally. Most of the innovation and development in flame retardants is seen in polymeric materials, thereby, creating opportunities for business in electronics industry which ultimately creates opportunities for the global flame retardant fabrics market. This new class of polymeric materials is being widely accepted and meets the regulatory demands owing to their less environmental impact, hence creating a trend for the global flame retardant fabrics market.

However, flame retardants are categorized as compounds that impact the environment and are harmful to health owing to the presence of certain harmful chemicals in the fabrics which release high amount of carbon dioxide and hydrogen cyanide during ignition. Hence, their wide application in various end users, may hold the growth of the flame retardant fabrics market globally.

Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global flame retardant fabrics market by product type:

Inherent flame retardant fabrics

Chemically treated flame retardant fabrics

Segmentation of the global flame retardant fabrics market by material type:

Wool

Silk

Velvet Natural Synthetic

Cotton Scrim Velour

Acrylic

Polyester

Jute

Linen

Muslin

Others

Segmentation of the global flame retardant fabrics market by end user:

Aerospace

Military

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building and construction

Others

Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Region-wise Outlook

As the oil & gas and the chemical sectors flourish, they will continue to drive the demand for flame retardant fabrics in the developing economies as a result of the adoption of safety regulations which are already carried out in developed economies. The flame retardant fabric is well established in the Europe and North American market whilst the countries in Asia-Pacific which are still developing are said to hold second largest market for the flame retardant fabrics owing to the increase in manufacturing activities and high investments.

Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global flame retardant fabrics market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co, Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., Teijin Aramid BV, and Toyobo.