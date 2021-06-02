Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2022
Despite the austerity measures, European governments’ budget agencies planners increased Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) funding in order to mitigate threats posed by the recent terror attacks, illegal immigration and organized crime. As a result, the European HLS & PS market of $80 billion is forecasted to grow to $102 billion by 2022.According to the report, the European Homeland Security & Public Safety market growth is driven by the 9 following drivers:The 2015 ISIS stimulated Islamic terror attacks in France, Belgium and the U.K., which became a wakeup call to European governments. In contrast to the continent’s capping of defense funding, the region’s HLS budgets are undergoing a period of expansion
The growing number of illegal immigrants
European organized crime
Advancements in security infrastructure and screening technologies
The moderate growth of the aviation sector in other regions
The need to enhance security processes
Replacement and upgrades of outdated security-related systems
Growing aftersales revenues
The growing threats of cyber-terror and cyber-crime
The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:
Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://bit.ly/2L9g5mZ
1. By 15 National Markets:
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Holland
Ireland
Italy
Poland
Russia
Spain
Sweden
U.K.
2. By 2 Funding Sources:
Government
Private sector
The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – to 2022. Focus on Europe report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Questions answered in this 3 volume 790 page report include:
What will the European national markets size be in 2015-2022?
What are the main Homeland Security & Public Safety technology trends?
Where and what are the market opportunities?
What are the HLS & Public Safety market drivers and inhibitors?
What are the challenges to the HLS & Public Safety market?
The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – to 2022. Focus on Europe report presents in 790 pages, 145 tables and 196 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and vertical submarkets. The report is granulated into 2 funding source submarkets for each country, presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses and projects the 2015-2022 market.
It presents the HLS & PS:
Business opportunities and challenges
SWOT analysis
Market analysis (for each country and submarket)
National market backgrounds
Current and pipeline Homeland Security & Public Safety technologies in fields of:
Security related Big Data
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
Biometrics
Security related C2/C4ISR Systems
Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
Cloud Based Security
Communication Systems & Devices
Counter-IED Technologies
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
Electronic Fencing
Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
Intrusion Detection Systems
Mass Emergency Notification Systems
Metal Detectors
Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning, Rescue & Recovery Equipment
Request For Full Report-https://bit.ly/2L9g5mZ
Non-Lethal Weapons
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Security Related RFID
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
Vehicle & Container Screening Portals
Video Surveillance
Video Analytics
X-Ray Screening
Vertical Homeland Security & Public Safety sub-markets background:
Aviation Security
CBRN & Hazmat Security
Land Border Security
Counter-Terror & Counter-Crime Intelligence
Critical Infrastructure Security
Law Enforcement, Police Modernization & 1st Responders
Maritime Security
Land Transportation Security
Oil-Gas Industry Security
Public Events Security
Private Sector Security
Safe Cities
Diplomatic Corp Security
Natural Disasters Mitigation & Relief Equipment & Systems
Other Vertical HLS & Public Safety Markets
About Us
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: Kenneth research
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609