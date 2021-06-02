Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2022

Despite the austerity measures, European governments’ budget agencies planners increased Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) funding in order to mitigate threats posed by the recent terror attacks, illegal immigration and organized crime. As a result, the European HLS & PS market of $80 billion is forecasted to grow to $102 billion by 2022.According to the report, the European Homeland Security & Public Safety market growth is driven by the 9 following drivers:The 2015 ISIS stimulated Islamic terror attacks in France, Belgium and the U.K., which became a wakeup call to European governments. In contrast to the continent’s capping of defense funding, the region’s HLS budgets are undergoing a period of expansion

The growing number of illegal immigrants

European organized crime

Advancements in security infrastructure and screening technologies

The moderate growth of the aviation sector in other regions

The need to enhance security processes

Replacement and upgrades of outdated security-related systems

Growing aftersales revenues

The growing threats of cyber-terror and cyber-crime

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://bit.ly/2L9g5mZ

1. By 15 National Markets:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Holland

Ireland

Italy

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

U.K.

2. By 2 Funding Sources:

Government

Private sector

The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – to 2022. Focus on Europe report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 3 volume 790 page report include:

What will the European national markets size be in 2015-2022?

What are the main Homeland Security & Public Safety technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the HLS & Public Safety market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the HLS & Public Safety market?

The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – to 2022. Focus on Europe report presents in 790 pages, 145 tables and 196 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and vertical submarkets. The report is granulated into 2 funding source submarkets for each country, presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses and projects the 2015-2022 market.

It presents the HLS & PS:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (for each country and submarket)

National market backgrounds

Current and pipeline Homeland Security & Public Safety technologies in fields of:

Security related Big Data

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Biometrics

Security related C2/C4ISR Systems

Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

Cloud Based Security

Communication Systems & Devices

Counter-IED Technologies

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

Electronic Fencing

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Intrusion Detection Systems

Mass Emergency Notification Systems

Metal Detectors

Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning, Rescue & Recovery Equipment

Request For Full Report-https://bit.ly/2L9g5mZ

Non-Lethal Weapons

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Security Related RFID

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Vehicle & Container Screening Portals

Video Surveillance

Video Analytics

X-Ray Screening

Vertical Homeland Security & Public Safety sub-markets background:

Aviation Security

CBRN & Hazmat Security

Land Border Security

Counter-Terror & Counter-Crime Intelligence

Critical Infrastructure Security

Law Enforcement, Police Modernization & 1st Responders

Maritime Security

Land Transportation Security

Oil-Gas Industry Security

Public Events Security

Private Sector Security

Safe Cities

Diplomatic Corp Security

Natural Disasters Mitigation & Relief Equipment & Systems

Other Vertical HLS & Public Safety Markets

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609