Global Inorganic Salts Market by Product Type, Origin, Crop Type, Form, Mode of Application, and Region

MerckMillipore, Sigma Aldrich, Fisher Scientific, Otsuka Chemical Co Ltd, MerckMillipore, Loba Chemie, Lenntech, Arkema SA, Bann Química, Chemtura Corporation, Behn Meyer Solutia Incorporated, Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess AG, Eastman Chemicals Co and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Inorganic Salts Market

Inorganic Salts Market Overview

Inorganic salts can be defined as a broad group of salts such as oxides, carbonates, halides, chlorides, nitrides, and silicates among others. These salts find application across an array of industries such as agricultural, pharmaceutical, food & beverages among others. Among the aforementioned the demand from agricultural sector is identified as a major driver for the market. Increasing consumptions of calcium salts, ammonium phosphate, nitrates, and zinc salts among other inorganic salts in the agrochemicals sector can be attributed towards the market growth.

The emerging markets has witnessed phenomenal growth in the near past, BRIC nations have become the sweet spot for pharmaceutical giants with increased spending on healthcare infrastructure in these regions, the revenue generated by pharmaceuticals in these regions surpassed the developed markets. According to IMS health data, countries such as China, Brazil and Russia pharmaceutical revenue accounted for USD 140 billion, USD 53 billion, and USD 26 billion respectively in 2016, whereas, developed market witnessed sluggish growth.

Agriculture sector is one of the prominent revenue contributing sector to the global economy. The regained stability of the agriculture sector coupled with rising population has will witnessed huge demand, resulting in three-fold growth of food and agribusiness. The need for food is growing with subsequent rise in population, which in turn is pulsating the demand for agrochemicals, which in turn is driving the demand for inorganic salts.

Competitive Analysis

The Inorganic Salts is a fragmented market, the competition is intense among the players operating in this market with increasing demand for Inorganic Salts players operating in the market wants to capture maximum share in the market. Some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in the market includes, capacity expansions, product launches and expanding geographical presence. For instance, Gulshan Polyols, a leading Indian manufacturer of specialty chemicals has expanded the plant capacity calcium carbonate for catering the increasing demand from pharmaceutical and paint industry in the country. The capacity addition was in line with company’s strategic for revenue acceleration over FY 2016-2019.

Regionally, Asia Pacific market is the largest market for inorganic salts with a humongous consumption of inorganic salts in the fertilizers. Additionally, consumption of inorganic salts in the rubber processing industries spread across the Southeast Asian nations is propelling the market for inorganic salts in the region.

