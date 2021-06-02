Global Insulating Paint and Coating Market Projected to Touch a Value of USD 9 Billion by 2027

The insulating paint and coating market has been segmented by end users into electrical, aerospace, automotive, building & construction and marine among others. Among these segments, the automotive segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for temperature, abrasion, water resistant products and rising demand for insulated paint & coating in automotive and aerospace sectors are anticipated to expand the growth of insulating paint & coating market during the forecast period.

The global market for insulating paint and coating is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by the end of 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period which can be attributed to rising demand for insulated paint and coating in various industries. Growth in waste water treatment is believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of insulating paint & coating which is estimated to boom the insulating paint and coat market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2027.

In the regional segment, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest percentage of market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Factor such as strong demand for insulating coating in defense, automotive, aerospace and others are expected to positively steer the growth of insulating paint & coating market over the forecast period. Further, North America is expected to be a prominent market to contribute the growth of market followed by Europe.

Wide Scale Application in Numerous Industries

Advancement & development in various new products at the end user are anticipated to intensify the growth of the insulating paint & coating market across the globe. Further, strong demand for the insulating coating in defense, automotive, aerospace and others combined with rising number of commercial buildings are expected to positively drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, government initiatives and wide policies towards the insulating paint & coating products is expected to positively impact the growth of the insulating paint & coating market during the forecast period.

However, higher price of insulating paint is expected to dampen the growth of the global insulating paint & coating market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Insulating Paint and Coating Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2027) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the insulating paint and coating market in terms of market segmentation by type, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the insulating paint and coating market which includes company profiling of The Sherwin William, Asian Paints, Hisco, Starshield, Amkay Chem, Caparol, 360° Coatings, Berling Paints, Crown Paints and Newlife Paints Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the insulating paint and coating market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

