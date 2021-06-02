Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Insight 2027 : Industry Size With BAE, Denel Dynamics, General Dynamics, Hanwha, Israel Aerospace
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The significant investments towards research and development for transformation of warfare and soldier modernization is boosting the precision guided munitions market. The increasing focus for the development of autonomous weapons as well as escalating cross border enemy activities is expected to offer new growth opportunities for the market players.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The major drivers of the precision guided munitions market are the growing demand for precision guided munitions to minimize collateral damage and adoption of advanced technology across military sectors. The increasing focus on the miniaturization of munitions, as well as the development of hybrid precision guided munitions globally, are creating an opportunity for the precision guided munitions market in the forecast period.
Key players profiled in the report include BAE Systems Plc, Denel Dynamics, General Dynamics Corporation, Hanwha Group, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Textron, Inc.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of precision guided munitions market with detailed market segmentation by product, platform type, technology and geography. The global precision guided munitions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading precision guided munitions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global precision guided munitions market is segmented on the product, platform type and technology. Based on product, the market is segmented as guided rockets, tactical missiles, guided ammunitions and loitering munitions. On the basis of platform type the market is sub-segmented into air, naval and land. Similarly, based on technology segment is fragmented into anti-radiation, inertial navigation system (INS), global positioning system (GPS), radar homing, infrared, others.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT
8. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM TYPE
9. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY
10. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
12. PRECISION GUIDED MUNITION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. BAE SYSTEMS
12.2. DENEL DYNAMICS
12.3. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
12.4. HANWHA GROUP
12.5. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) LTD.
12.6. L3 TECHNOLOGIES
12.7. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
12.8. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
12.9. RAYTHEON COMPANY
12.10. TEXTRON, INC.
13. APPENDIX
