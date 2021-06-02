Global Spirulina Market growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026

A fresh report titled “Spirulina Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Spirulina Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Spirulina is a natural algae powder known as cyanobacteria that comprises potent level of proteins, antioxidants, and vitamin B and other nutrients. Spirulina exhibits various benefits such as lowering of LDL and triglyceride levels and anticancer properties. It also reduces blood pressure, is effective against anemia, and improves muscle strength. The global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The increase in use of spirulina as a dietary food supplement, owing to its high nutritional content is the major factor that drives the spirulina market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of healthy food in developed countries fuel the market growth of spirulina in food & beverages. The rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, and other diseases boosts the demand of spirulina.

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and disposable income among the population is anticipated to increase the market growth. However, limited resource of spirulina as it is extracted from the freshwater sources that are available in very few areas hinders the market growth. Emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, application, drug formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. Based on application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. Based on drug formulation, the spirulina market is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Arthrospira Platensis

– Arthrospira Maxima

By Application

– Nutraceuticals

– Food & Beverages

– Cosmetics

– Animal Feed

– Others

By Drug Formulation

– Powder

– Tablet & Capsule

– Liquid

– Granule & Gelling Agent

By Region

North America

– – – U.S.

– – – Canada

– – – Mexico

Europe

– – – Germany

– – – France

– – – Spain

– – – Italy

– – – UK

– – – Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– – – Australia

– – – Japan

– – – India

– – – China

– – – Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– – – Brazil

– – – Saudi Arabia

– – – South Africa

– – – Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Cyanotech

– DIC Corporation

– Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

– Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

– Algenol Biofuels Inc

– Prolgae

– Sensient Technologies Corporation

– Parry Neutraceuticals

– Algatec

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– GNC Holdings, Inc.

– Now Health Group Inc.

– Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.

– Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd.

– Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

Browse Full Report

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Spirulina Market

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global spirulina market

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. By Region (2016-2018)

3.8.2. By Applicant

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Rise in demand for natural ingredient

3.10.1.2. Promotion of the production of spirulina by government

3.10.1.3. R&D of spirulina as commercial products

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. Impact on spirulina production due to climate change

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Untapped markets in the developing countries

3.10.3.2. Easy to cultivate due to development in cultivation technology

CHAPTER 4: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Arthrospira Platensis

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Arthrospira Maxima

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SPIRULINA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Nutraceuticals

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cosmetics

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Food and Beverages

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Animal Feed

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Other applications

5.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

