Global Vascular Guidewires Market growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

A fresh report titled “Vascular Guidewires Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vascular Guidewires Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

A guidewire is a long and flexible spring that assists the introduction and placement of implantable medical devices into a patient’s body. Vascular guidewires are used during various interventional cardiology procedures (including placement of angioplasty balloons, stents, inferior vena cava filters, and others) as they guide a surgeon for the correct placement of these devices.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5259

There is an increase in the demand for vascular guidewires due to rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The vascular guidewires market is segmented based on application, coating type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into coronary guidewires and peripheral guidewires. Depending on coating type, the market is categorized into coated and non-coated. Coated segment is further bifurcated into hydrophilic coating and hydrophobic coating. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global vascular guidewires market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Coronary Guidewires

– Peripheral Guidewires

– Urology Guidewires

– Neurovascular Guidewires

By Coating Type

– Coated

– – – Hydrophilic Coating

– – – Hydrophobic Coating

– Non-Coated

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

– Biotronik SE & Co. KG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Cook Medical Inc.

– Olympus Corporation

– Terumo Corporation

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Stryker Corporation

– Teleflex Incorporated

– AngioDynamics

– Asahi Intecc USA, Inc.

– Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vascular-guidewires-market

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Vascular Guidewires Market

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global vascular guidewires market

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.8.2. By Region (2016-2018)

3.8.3. By Applicant

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Increase in incidence of cardiac disorders and growth in geriatric population

3.10.1.2. Rise in patient awareness

3.10.1.3. Presence of high unmet medical needs

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. Risks and complications associated with guidewires

3.10.2.2. Preference for drugs over treatment devices

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Use of nitinol in vascular guidewires

CHAPTER 4: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Coronary guidewires

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Peripheral guidewires

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Urological Guidewires

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Neurovascular Guidewires

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VASCULAR GUIDEWIRES MARKET, BY COATING TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Coated

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.1.1. Hydrophilic coating

5.3.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.1.2. Hydrophobic coating

5.3.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Non-Coated

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5259

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com