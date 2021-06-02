Graphite Electrode Market 2019 Scope, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Graphite Electrode Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Graphite Electrode Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Graphite Electrode Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099087
The market for graphite electrode is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The primary raw material used for the production of graphite electrode is needle coke (either petroleum-based or coal-based).
– Rising production of iron and steel in emerging countries, and rising availability of steel scrap in China, thereby increasing the usage of electric arc furnaces, are expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.
– Soaring prices of needle coke, resulting in supply tightness, among other restraints, such as limited growth of UHP graphite electrode in China and consolidation of graphite electrode industry, are likely to hinder the market growth.
– Rising production of steel through electric arc furnace technology in China is expected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.
The Graphite Electrode Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Graphite Electrode Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Production of Steel through Electric Arc Furnace Technology
– Electric arc furnace takes steel scrap, DRI, HBI (hot briquetted iron, which is compacted DRI), or pig iron in solid form, and melts them to produce steel. In the EAF route, electricity provides power to melt the feedstock.
– Graphite electrode is primarily used in the electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking process, to melt steel scrap. Electrodes are made of graphite, due to its ability to withstand high temperatures. In EAF, the tip of the electrode can reach 3,000º Fahrenheit, which is half the temperature of the surface of sun. The size of electrodes varies widely, from 75mm to as large as 750mm in diameter, and up to 2,800mm in length.
– The price surge of graphite electrodes pushed up EAF mills’ costs. An average EAF is estimated to consume approximately 1.7 kg of graphite electrodes to produce one metric ton of steel. The prices of graphite electrodes have witnessed growth by more than 700% from 2017, in China.
– The price surge is attributed to industry consolidation, globally, capacity shutdown in China, following environmental regulation, and the growth of EAF production, globally. This is estimated to increase the production cost of EAF by 1-5%, depending on mill’s procurement practices, which is likely to restrict steel production, as there is no substitute for graphite electrode in EAF operations.
– Additionally, China’s policies to tackle air pollution have been reinforced by strong supply curbs for not only the steel sector, but also coal, zinc, and other sectors that generate particulate pollution. As a result, the Chinese steel production has drastically declined over the past years. However, this is expected to have a positive impact on steel prices and steel mills in the region, allowing them to enjoy better margins.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. China occupies the largest share, in terms of the consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario. China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric ton of graphite electrode, nearly 62% of which was utilized for domestic consumption purposes. The production and demand for graphite electrodes in China witnessed a stable growth till 2015.
– The production of graphite electrodes witnessed a dip in 2015, due to the closure of nearly 140 million metric ton capacity of induction arc furnaces and mini blast furnaces, as a result of the government regulations on high polluting industries conceived to tackle the issue of environmental concerns.
– The growing production of motor vehicles, along with the expanding residential construction industry, is expected to support the domestic demand for non-ferrous alloys, and iron and steel, which is a positive factor for the growth of the graphite electrode demand in the coming years. The current production capacity of UHP graphite electrodes in China is around 50 thousand metric ton per year. The demand for UHP electrodes in China is also expected to witness a significant growth in the long-term, and an additional capacity of over 50 thousand metric ton of UHP graphite electrodes is anticipated to be witnessed by the later phases of the forecast period.
Enquire Before Purchasing this Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099087
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Graphite Electrode Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Graphite Electrode Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Graphite Electrode Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Graphite Electrode Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Graphite Electrode Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Graphite Electrode Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Graphite Electrode Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 110
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099087
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other report : Sports Technology Market Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024