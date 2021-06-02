Graphite Electrode Market 2019 Scope, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Graphite Electrode Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Graphite Electrode Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Graphite Electrode Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The market for graphite electrode is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The primary raw material used for the production of graphite electrode is needle coke (either petroleum-based or coal-based).

– Rising production of iron and steel in emerging countries, and rising availability of steel scrap in China, thereby increasing the usage of electric arc furnaces, are expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Soaring prices of needle coke, resulting in supply tightness, among other restraints, such as limited growth of UHP graphite electrode in China and consolidation of graphite electrode industry, are likely to hinder the market growth.

– Rising production of steel through electric arc furnace technology in China is expected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

The Graphite Electrode Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

ENERGOPROM Group

Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd

GrafTech International

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd