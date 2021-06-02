Green-Roof Market by Investment Feasibility, Sales, Production, Manufacturers, Regions and Cost Structure and Forecast to 2024

Global “Green-Roof Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Green-Roof market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Green-Roof

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.

Green-Roof Market Key Players:

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Green-Roof in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Green-Roof Market Types:

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof Green-Roof Market Applications:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market.

The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green-Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of “Green Environmental Protection” and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Green-Roof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.8% over the next five years, will reach 16400 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.