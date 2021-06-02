Growing Demand for Krypton Gas to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2015-2021

Krypton Gas Market: Introduction

The 'Krypton Gas market' study, collated by researchers at Persistence Market Research, is a detailed sketch of the market growth, along with key dynamics shaping the growth.

Krypton gas is a noble gas, which is colorless and odorless in nature and is used mainly in the field of photographic flash lamps, gas discharge lamps and fluorescent lamps. When the Krypton gas gets contact with a liquid, it may cause frostbite to the unguarded skin. It can also create suffocation by displacement of air and exposure of the krypton gas container to outspread heat or fire, it may cause burst. It is comparatively expensive gas as compared to other noble gases such as helium or argon. Krypton gas has excellent insulating properties, and can dissipate heat in the energy efficient windows. Krypton gas is majorly used in energy saving and insulating material in the window glass, due to its low thermal conductivity property which increases the insulation effectiveness.

Krypton gas as mentioned, for its primary use is in fluorescent lamps and lights is mixed with argon as a filler material so as to intensify the brightness of fluorescent tubes. Some other applications of Krypton gas are in flash lights and tubes and incandescent bulbs for the purpose of high-speed photography. For instance, in the automobile industry, many manufacturers offer headlights that work with krypton. Krypton gas is also used in halogen bulbs, gas discharge tubes and energy-saving bulbs in illuminated billboards or large hoardings, as a filler gas. When nitrogen or argon is replaced with Krypton in fluorescent lamps and halogen energy-saving lamps, it will increase bulb life and can create more efficient lighting. Additionally, radioactive Krypton-85 is utilized as a tracer in order to monitor surface reactions and some other applications are a lithographic fabrication of semiconductors and sterilization of fluids.

Krypton Gas Industry: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for energy efficient buildings infrastructure and lighting solutions, give rise to the higher demand for insulated glass windows and energy efficient electrics products are driving the market for the krypton gas. Additionally, factors such as growing industrialization, and growing demand for the noble gases in various sectors such as chemical, construction, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, can be considered as the drivers of the krypton gas market. This is owing to the increasing awareness towards the safety and rising health concerns. However, fluctuating prices, which is due to the economic instability joined with the utilization of other gases, and the threat of being replaced by its substitutes are some of the major restraints of the market. On the other hand, the creation of new technologies related to the use of krypton gas, across the globe is projected to generate new opportunities for the krypton gas market. Applications in automotive industry is also expected to enable the growth of Krypton gas market in a significant manner.

Krypton Gas Industry: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the Krypton Gas market on the basis of its application: Lighting Satellites Research & Others Laser mixtures PDP backlighting

Market segmentation of the Krypton Gas market on the basis of its functions: Illumination Insulation



Krypton Gas Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region overlooked the market and also estimated for a significant share of the Krypton gas market in 2017. Major countries of the region such as China, India, and Japan are expected to the primary consumers of industrial gases such as krypton gas. Some factors such as growing agriculture, extending construction, and chemical industry in the region are the major drivers of this industry. North America is anticipated to be the second largest region for the Krypton gas market followed by Europe, in terms of market share. These regions are projected to dominate the market of Krypton gas over the period of forecast. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, both the regions are expected to have a significant rate of growth over the forecast period.

Krypton Gas Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Krypton Gas market identified across the value chain are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC., Praxair Technology, Inc., BASF SE, The Linde Group, Ice blick, Gulf Cryo, Nanjing Special Gas, Shengying Gas, Proton Gases, RasGas Company Limited, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., etc.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

