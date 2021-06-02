Heat Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Sales Revenue and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Market Synopsis:

Heat Stabilizers play a key role as an additive in the processing of PVC polymer. PVC is hard and brittle, but a relatively low-cost polymer with good chemical & biological resistance and excellent workability. However, when it is exposed to heat (> 1000C), HCl is released from the polymer backbonewhich triggers the decomposition of PVC, such as causing rapid discoloration and embrittlement. Heat stabilizers can greatly increase the heat stability by scavenging of released HCl molecules.

The widespread application of PVC in different end-use industries is the key driver of the Global Heat Stabilizers Market over the forecast period. Additionally, replacement of conventional materials such as glass, wood, or metals across various industries by the PVC is also likely to boost the product market during the forecast period. The introduction of new organic variants of heat stabilizers is expected to boost the demand for Heat Stabilizers during the forecast period to meet the stringent regulation by various regulatory bodies such as the U.S. EPA and the European REACH, and ECHA.

Stringent regulation against the use of heavy metal-based Heat Stabilizers is affected the lead-based Heat Stabilizers to a large extent in the last few years. They are voluntarily phased out from Europe under the Vinyl 2010/VinylPlus voluntary commitments of the PVC industry. However, they are being rapidly replaced by metallic soaps and organic based heat stabilizers, and are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Heat Stabilizers Market are ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), SONGWON (South Korea), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), Oyak Group (Turkey), Galata Chemicals (U.S.), Reagens S.P.A. (Italy), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), PMC Group, Inc. (U.S.), Ika Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Asúa Products, S.A. (Spain), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), Vikas Ecotech Ltd. (India), and BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Industry Segmentation:

The Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented by Form, Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of the Form, the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into liquids, powders, prills, pastes, and others. The liquid form held the largest market share in 2017 owing to its superior mixing characteristics and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

On the basis of the Type, the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into heavy metal, metallic soaps, organic, and others. The heavy metals heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into lead, cadmium, tin, and others. The metallic soaps heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into calcium-based and mixed metal stabilizers (Ba-Zn, Ca-Zn, Mg-Zn, others). The organic heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into organometallic (organotin) and non-metallic organic stabilizers. The metallic soaps accounted to have the largest market share in 2017 under type category owing to its superior performance, and low toxicity characteristics compared to heavy metal Heat Stabilizers and are expected to grow at an encouraging rate during the forecast period. However, organic Heat Stabilizers are likely to show rising demand during the forecast period mostly from the developed countries owing to its 100% eco-friendly nature to meet the stringent regulation.

On the basis of the Application, the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into pipes & fittings, profiles & tubing, wires & cables, coatings & floorings, and others. The pipes & fittings application accounted to hold the largest market share in 2017 owing to its large-scale application in building & constructions industry across the globe and is expected to continue accounting for a significant share during the forecast period. Profiles & tubing and wires & coatings collectively accounted to hold the second largest share of the product market in 2017 owing to its wide consumption in the automotive, healthcare, and building & construction industries and are expected to show high demand during the forecast period.

On the basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, healthcare, packaging, footwear, and others. The building & construction industry is expected to hold the largest market share due to the large-scale application of PVC; it is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Regional Analysis

The Global Heat Stabilizers Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for heat stabilizers followed by Europe, which is further trailed by North America. The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit rising demand for heat stabilizers during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

