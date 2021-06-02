IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors utilize permanent magnet as rotor to create field poles. These motors are designed according to the Energy Efficiency Motors Program. The key purpose of the development of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is to reduce energy consumption. Thus, these motors are used in variety of applications such as industrial fans, pumps, compressors, and other mechanical applications.

Increase in adoption of energy-efficient conveyers, cranes, and other such material handling equipment substantially drives the demand for IE4 motors across the globe. Initiative to reduce carbon emissions from industries and implementation of stringent policies for adoption of energy-efficient motors in developing countries offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, many small and mid-sized domestic manufacturers may not be able to procure advanced quality grade of magnetic steel at competitive prices owing to domestic production limitations or high import tariffs, which hinder the production of IE4 PMS motors.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is segmented into product, application, and region. Based on product, the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is divided into less than 20 kW, 20–200 kW, and more than 200 kW. The applications covered in the study include Material Handling, liquid pumps, fans & ventilation, cooling compressors, air compressors & vacuum pumps, blowers, and coolers.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players operating in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.

GLOBAL IE4 PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTORS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

– <20 kW

– 20–200 kW

– >200 kW

BY APPLICATION

– Material Handling

– Liquid Pumps

– Fans & Ventilation

– Cooling Compressors

– Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

– Blowers

– Coolers

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– ABB

– Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

– ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD

– Bharat Bijlee

– CG Global

– Danfoss

– Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

– Hitachi Ltd.

– KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

– Kienle + Spiess GmbH

– KSB SE & Co. KGaA

– Lafert

– Merkes GmbH

– Nidec

– NORD Drive systems

– O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

– OEMER

– Siemens AG

– Toshiba Corporation

– VEM Group

– Weg S.A.

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for energy-efficient motors

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of motors with minimum operating cost

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Challenges for domestic manufacturers to adapt to mass production of IE4 PMS motors

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Improvement in design methods to reduce carbon emissions

3.6. PESTLE ANALYSIS

3.7. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.8. SWOT ANALYSIS

3.9. IE2, IE3 USERS REPLACEMENT MARKET

3.10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4. IE4 PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. <20 KW

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. 20–200 KW

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. >200 KW

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5. IE4 PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. MATERIAL HANDLING

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. LIQUID PUMPS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. FANS & VENTILATION

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. COOLING COMPRESSORS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.6. AIR COMPRESSORS AND VACUUM PUMPS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.7. BLOWERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.8. COOLERS

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…

