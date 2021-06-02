Implantable Defibrillators Market Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2022 – Boston Scientific, LivaNova Company, Imricor Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific

The report on “Implantable Defibrillators Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Implantable defibrillators is a battery-powered small device placed underneath chest or abdomen to keep track of patient’s heart rate. Increase in palpitation is diagnosed by the device and the normal heart rhythm is restored. These devices play a vital role in preventing sudden cardiac arrest in patients who suffer from sustained ventricular tachycardia or atrial fibrillation. Therefore, ICDs constantly monitor the heart rhythm through electrodes and deliver treatments when abnormal heart rhythm is detected. The treatments through ICDs include pacing, cardioversion, and defibrillation to restore normal heart rhythm.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC Company, Imricor Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mayo Clinic US, Medtronic Plc, MRI Interventions, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik Se & Co.KG, Sorin Group

The implantable defibrillator market was valued at $6,006 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,449 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to the advancements in the technology such as introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming, extend battery life, and development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs. In addition, rise in incidence of atrial fibrillation and high risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) fuel the demand for implantable defibrillator devices. Furthermore, introduction of subcutaneous ICD technology in 2012 has revolutionized the treatment technology for cardiac rhythm management through these devices. Boston Scientific’s S-ICDs was granted market clearance in 2012, which was the first commercially available S-ICDs system worldwide. S-ICDs are widely adopted, as they are implanted below the skin without the leads to be placed inside the heart. This fueled the demand for S-ICDs globally, thus driving the growth of the market. However, presence of alternative treatment and limited insurance coverage are projected to hamper the market growth.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Implantable Defibrillators Market Size

2.2 Implantable Defibrillators Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Implantable Defibrillators Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Implantable Defibrillators Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Implantable Defibrillators Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Implantable Defibrillators Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Implantable Defibrillators Sales by Product

4.2 Global Implantable Defibrillators Revenue by Product

4.3 Implantable Defibrillators Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Implantable Defibrillators Breakdown Data by End User

