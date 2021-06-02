Increasing Demand for Uncoated Paper for Hybrid Printing to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2015-2021

Global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market: Introduction

The ‘Uncoated Paper for Hybrid Printing market’ research collated by Persistence Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavors.

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation over the past few decades, creating an absolute need for customization. Advancement in printing technology has resulted in increased desire of end users for high quality images. Hybrid printing is one such technology, which in turn, is a combination of offset and digital printing. Uncoated paper for hybrid printing is used for a variety of end products, such as bank statements, flyers, and books, among others. Uncoated paper for hybrid printing is used mainly to impart an elegant and prestigious appearance to booklets, brochures, restaurant menus, and the likes. Uncoated paper for hybrid printing enjoys high preference among end users, which is attributed to its wide usage in black and white, and colour printing applications. They have high durability, and enable trouble-free handling. Other major attributes that are expected to increase preference for uncoated paper for hybrid printing include reduced down-time, and enhanced speed of printing, thereby making them one of the ideal choices available in the market.

Global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market: Dynamics

The global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market is expected to grow on the backdrop of digital and offset printing industry growth. Productivity and reliability ensure rapid growth of the global digital and offset printing market, which in turn, fuels growth of the global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market. Demands of print buyers and other end consumers continue to evolve, and as a result, printers opt for papers that are better suited for faster turnaround time and reduced run lengths. Uncoated paper for hybrid printing is therefore expected to enjoy high preference over the forecast period, owing to enhanced ability to withstand high temperatures and pressures and better electric conductivity, among others. In a fast changing and dynamic market scenario, marketers look for innovative ways to boost their marketing and sales efforts. The uncoated paper for hybrid printing market is therefore expected to have a largely positive outlook, over the forecast period.

Despite that, there are certain factors that might hamper growth of uncoated paper for hybrid printing market. These include, increasing use of online platforms for marketing and sales. Growth in use of digital media might affect the uncoated paper for hybrid printing market, especially in case of bank statements, and books, which are now available in portable document format.

Global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market: Segmentation

The global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of grammage, the global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market is segmented as:

<60

60 – 70

70 – 80

80 – 90

90 – 100

100 – 120

120 – 160

>160

On the basis of end use, the global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market is segmented as:

Invoices

Books

Manuals

Bank Statements

Vouchers

Direct Mail

Restaurant Menus

Others

Global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market: Geographical Outlook

The global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the uncoated paper for hybrid printing market, which is expected to be closely followed by the North America uncoated paper for hybrid printing market. The Asia Pacific uncoated paper for hybrid printing market is expected to witness significant growth, over the forecast period, owing to the ongoing technological and economic boom in the region. Countries such as China and India are expected to lead the APAC uncoated paper for hybrid printing market. In Western Europe, Germany is expected to be ahead of the rest of the countries. Italy’s uncoated paper for hybrid printing market has been experiencing slackened growth, owing to the implementation of higher prices. Latin America is expected to follow a similar growth trend as the Asia Pacific region.

Global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market: Market Players

Some of the players operating in the global uncoated paper for hybrid printing market are – Mondi Group, Greycon, JK Paper Ltd., International Paper Company, and Finch Paper LLC, among others.