Infection Control Market Growth, Size, Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

8 July 2019 – Global Infection Control Market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user. On the basis of type, the global infection control market can be segmented into disinfection products, sterilization products and services, and others. Disinfection products are categorized into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessors. Disinfectants are categorized into type, formulation, and EPA classification.

Disinfectants by type are classified into hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The disinfectant by formulation is categorized into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. The EPA classification is categorized into low-level disinfectants, intermediate-level disinfectants, and high-level disinfectants.

Medical nonwovens are classified into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks. Disinfectors are classified into washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors, and UV ray disinfectors. The endoscope reprocessors are classified into automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope tracking systems, and other endoscopic reprocessing products.

Sterilization products and services are classified into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, by type, and consumables and accessories.

Sterilization equipment are segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, and radiation sterilization. Heat sterilization equipment are categorized into moist heat sterilizers and dry heat sterilizers. The low-temperature sterilization is categorized into Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers (EtO), hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, ozone sterilizers, formaldehyde sterilizers, and other low-temperature sterilization.

Contract sterilization services, by type are segmented into Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO) services, gamma sterilization services, e-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services, and other contract sterilization services.

Consumables and accessories are segmented into sterilization indicators, sterilant cassettes, and other consumables and accessories.

On the basis of end-user, the global infection control market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, life sciences industry, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, and others.

The global Infection Control Market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

America

The Americas dominated the global infection control market owing to the constant technological innovations due to the increasing competitiveness among the key players to ensure proper sterilization and disinfection, growing demand for infection control products and services for minimizing the prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and increasing number of surgical procedures in the region.

European

The European region is the second largest market for global infection control due to the adoption of new therapies, skilled medical professionals, and availability of advanced treatment facilities.

The increase in awareness of infections and other diseases coupled with the aging population and the penetration of key players in the region are factors that drive the market growth of infection control in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Besides, the growing initiatives of World Health Organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to foster the strengthening of major Asian countries in the future.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the demand for diagnosis of infections in remote areas.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global infection control market are

STERIS Corporation (U.K.),

Getinge Group (Sweden),

Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.),

Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Healthcare Company (U.S.),

Sotera Health (U.S.),

Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.),

MMM Group (Germany),

Matachana (Spain),

Belimed AG (Switzerland),

Halyard Health (U.S.),

Metrex Research (U.S.),

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.),

Pal Internation (U.K.),

Nordion, Inc. (U.S.),

Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

