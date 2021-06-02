Integrated Traffic System Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | Citilog, Cubic Corporation, EFKON India, imtac,  Intelvision Technologies, Iteris, Nuance Communications, Savari, Thales Group

Integrated Traffic System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Hardware (Display boards, Sensors, Surveillance cameras, Radars, Smart traffic lights, Interface Boards); Sensors type (Infrared, Weigh-In Motion, Acoustic Sensors); Function (Traffic Monitoring, Traffic Control, Information Provision) and Geography

An Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

The integrated traffic system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing urbanization and car ownership, raising concerns related to public safety, advanced technologies in transportation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks and government policies to reduce carbon emissions. However, the lack of standards along with uniform technology and security-related issues associated with the traffic management systems are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Citilog, Cubic Corporation, EFKON India, imtac, Intelvision Technologies, Iteris, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Savari, Inc., Thales Group, TransCore

The global integrated traffic system market is segmented on the basis of hardware, sensors type and function. Based on hardware the market is segmented as display boards, sensors, surveillance cameras, radars, smart traffic lights and interface boards. On the basis of sensors type the market is segmented as infrared sensors, weigh-in motion sensors and acoustic Sensors. On the basis of function the market is segmented as traffic monitoring, traffic control and information provision.

The “global integrated traffic system market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global integrated traffic system market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the integrated traffic system market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, sensors type and function. The global integrated traffic system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading integrated traffic system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the integrated traffic system market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – HARDWARE INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SENSORS TYPE INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE INTEGRATED TRAFFIC SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CITILOG

12.2. CUBIC CORPORATION

12.3. EFKON INDIA

12.4. IMTAC

12.5. INTELVISION TECHNOLOGIES

12.6. ITERIS, INC.

12.7. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

12.8. SAVARI, INC.

12.9. THALES GROUP

12.10. TRANSCORE

