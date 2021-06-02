Ischemic stroke Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Development Status, Opportunities, Company Profile and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Ischemic stroke Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Global Ischemic stroke Market – Overview

Ischemic strokes occur as a result of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The underlying condition of this type of obstruction is the development of fat deposits lining the vessel walls, which is known as atherosclerosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke accounts for around 17 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke leads to 1 out of every 20 deaths costing around USD 34 billion each year in the U.S. Higher rates of mortality associated with strokes highlight an impending need for innovative drugs and diagnostic devices.

The key strategies adopted by leading industry players incldues new product launches and collaborations. For instance, in April 2016, the novel TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure launched by Silk Road Medical, Inc, received FDA approval. This minimally invasive technique is designed to access the common carotid artery. Moreover, in March, 2015, WATCHMAN, a closure device designed to prevent stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation received FDA approval.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5423

Rising cases of ischemia stroke are driving the demand for surgical procedures in stroke treatment. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in surgical procedures are the key factors boosting the growth of the global ischemic stroke market. High cost of the surgical procedures and excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke are hindering the market growth.

The global market for ischemic stroke is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The emergence of new and cost-effective medication options for the treatment of ischemic stroke could open up new opportunities to the new players in the global Ischemic Stroke Market. Additionally, emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open new opportunities to new players.

Some of key the players in the Americas ischemic stroke market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), Covidien plc (Ireland), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and others

Segments:

The Global Ischemic Stroke Market segmentation is based on key dynamics like drug class, diagnosis, end-users, and surgery.

By drug class , the market segments into anticoagulant, tissue plasminogen activator, antihypertensive, antiplatelet, and others.

, the market segments into anticoagulant, tissue plasminogen activator, antihypertensive, antiplatelet, and others. By diagnosis , the market includes carotid ultrasound Computed Tomography (CT), echocardiography, cerebral angiography, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electrocardiography, and others.

, the market includes carotid ultrasound Computed Tomography (CT), echocardiography, cerebral angiography, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electrocardiography, and others. By end-user , the market comprises of medical institutes, research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and others.

, the market comprises of medical institutes, research organizations, hospitals & clinics, and others. By surgery, the market divides into endovascular mechanical thrombectomy, carotid endarterectomy, and angioplasty.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Ischemic Stroke Market is geographically segmented into the following regions: Asia Pacific, America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is reported to be the largest market for ischemic stroke due to technological innovations, favorable government initiatives, and rising demand for ischemic stroke products.

Europe holds the second largest share of the market and is expected to hold on to the same in the forthcoming years due to numerous factors. Rising prevalence of acute ischemia stroke cases and advancements in the surgical device technology are two key factors driving the market herein. Other driving factors of the market in this region is the growing number of diabetes mellitus population primarily in the developed nations of Europe.

Asia Pacific is identified to witness the most promising growth in the forecast period to cement its place in the global ischemic stroke market. The proliferating growth of the region can be attributed to the widespread prevalence of stroke cases in the Asia Pacific region. Both China and India are two of the major contributors to the regional market and will play major roles in accelerating the overall Asia Pacific region. Manufacturers are quickly realizing the potential this region holds and are expanding their operations therein to capitalize on the same.

The Middle East region is anticipated to grow at a fast rate owing to factors like increasing emphasis on research and development activities in the healthcare sector and continuous development of the healthcare infrastructure.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ischemic-stroke-market-5423

Intended Audience:

Ischemic Stroke Drug Suppliers

Ischemic Stroke Drug Manufacturers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.