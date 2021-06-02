Laparoscopy Devices Market Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Growth 2022 – Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Boston Scientific, Medtronic (Covidien), Olympus

The report on “Laparoscopy Devices Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light, and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at the global level is the major factor that drives the laparoscopy market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrains the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities. The global laparoscopy market was valued at $9,350 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $14,046 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC. (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.), Smith & Nephew PLC., Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Silex Medical, LLC., Life Care Medical Devices Limited, Cook Medical Incorporated, Fortimedix Surgical, TransEnterix, Inc., Encision Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Microline Surgical Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Get sample copy of “Laparoscopy Devices Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013176

The global laparoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others. General surgical application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgical application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others. Furthermore, based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Energy devices account for the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated lead throughout the forecast period and is attributed to the technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. Bariatric surgery application possesses high market potential, owing to the surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Laparoscopy Devices market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of Laparoscopy Devices helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013176

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Laparoscopy Devices Market Size

2.2 Laparoscopy Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Laparoscopy Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Laparoscopy Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Laparoscopy Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Laparoscopy Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Laparoscopy Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Laparoscopy Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Laparoscopy Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Laparoscopy Devices Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013176

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.