Latest Update on Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market by Demand 2018-2027
Market Size and Forecast
The Global maritime satellite communication market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Factor such as rising need of reliable data communication across distant marine regions is expected to increase the growth of global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period.
In the regional market, North America is projected to dominate the overall market of maritime satellite communication during the forecast period. Factor such as increasing rate of adoption and deployment of low cost cloud solutions is expected to positively impact the growth of maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period. Further, increasing satellite communication over shipping and offshore industry is expected to significantly impact the growth of the maritime satellite communication market in North America.
Europe maritime satellite communication market is poised to grow at a significant rate over the upcoming years. Increasing implementation of maritime satellite communication services in the region is fostering the growth of maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to observe outstanding growth in the upcoming years. Rising security concerns is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific maritime satellite communication market over the upcoming years.
Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) by type is projected to capture major shares of market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing deployment of maritime satellite communication services across very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of market in the upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global maritime satellite communication market into the following segments:
By Type
Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
Surveillance and Tracking
Detectors
Others
By End User
Coastal Security Services
Merchant Navy
Naval Forces
Government
Shipping Vessels
Fishing
Passenger Ships
Others
By Service
Tracking and Monitoring
Voice
Data
Video
Others
By Region
Global maritime satellite communication market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Factor such as increasing need for enhanced data communication across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period. Further, rising need for on-board security and passenger welfare is increasing demand for band and data communication terminal. This factor is expected to positively drive the growth of the global maritime satellite communication market over the upcoming years.
In addition, the adoption of modern maritime satellite communication technology such as very small aperture terminal (VSAT) and mobile satellite services (MSS) is increasing in the developed regions. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period. Apart from this, factor such as increasing technological advancement in communication system over the merchant shipping is expected to increase the growth of global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period.
Further, rising adoption of IT network and satellite communication for various industries such as shipping and others is likely to further strengthen the growth of global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of IOT connected applications and sensing electronics devices across the globe is expected to robust the growth of the global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period.
However, high initial installation cost and rain attenuation are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global maritime satellite communication market over the forecast period.
Key Players
Inmarsat Communications
Iridium Communications
Thuraya Telecommunications Company
VT iDirect Inc.
Hughes Network System LLC.
KVH Industries
VIASAT Inc.
Harris Caprock
Royal Imetech N.V.
Globecomm Systems
