Latest Update on Home Healthcare Software Market by Demand 2018-2027

Home healthcare software refers to a category of healthcare information technology (HIT), which offers extensive range of healthcare services offered at home for the treatment of various diseases and injuries. The main feature of home healthcare software services includes cost effectiveness, high quality homecare services and various other features.

Market Size and Forecast

The Global Home healthcare software market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Rising awareness regarding home healthcare services in the developing regions is anticipated to drive the growth of global home healthcare software market over the forecast period.

The market is segmented in five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the overall market of home healthcare software during the upcoming years. Increasing demand for integrated solutions is estimated to positively impact the growth of home healthcare software market over the forecast period. Further, rising support from the U.S. federal government is expected to significantly impact the growth of the home healthcare software market in North America.

Europe home healthcare software market is poised to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Growing adoption of home healthcare services is expected to spur the growth of home healthcare software market over the upcoming years. Asia Pacific region is expected to observe outstanding growth in the upcoming years. Rising disposable income coupled with growing expenditure on healthcare services is likely to drive the future adoption of home healthcare software market. Moreover, expansion of major software developing IT companies in developing countries such as China and India bodes well for growth of Asia Pacific home healthcare software market over the upcoming years.

Monitoring equipment by equipment is projected to capture major shares of market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing aging population is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of home healthcare software market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global home healthcare software market into the following segments:

By Service

Rehabilitation

Infusion Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Skilled Nursing

Palliative Care

Others

By Software

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

Hospice Solutions

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Others

By Region

Global home healthcare software market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing need for home healthcare services due to rise in healthcare costs across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of global home healthcare software market over the forecast period. Further, rising advancement in the healthcare services and increasing prevalence of diseases are some of the key factors which are expected to positively drive the growth of the global home healthcare software market over the upcoming years.

In addition, the market is witnessing the launch of enhanced and advanced home healthcare softwares. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global home healthcare software market over the forecast period. Apart from this, factor such as rising government initiatives to promote home healthcare is expected to increase the growth of global home healthcare software market over the forecast period.

Further, features such as cost effectiveness, high quality homecare services and other salient features are likely to further strengthen the growth of global home healthcare software market over the forecast period. Moreover, as compared to traditional clinics home healthcare is being rapidly adopted across the globe. This factor is expected to strengthen the growth of the global home healthcare software market over the forecast period.

However, limited insurance coverage and patient safety concerns are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global home healthcare software market.

Key Players

Siemens Healthcare

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

American Homepatient Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer Ag

Convatec Inc.

Covidien Plc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Abbott Laboratories

