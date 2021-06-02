Industrial grade lauric aldehyde garnered the highest market share on the account of increasing demand from various different sectors

The global lauric aldehyde market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. On the basis of application, it is segmented into Flavoring Agent, Stabilizers, Nutrient, Perfumes, Surfactants and Emulsifiers. It is primarily used as flavoring agent and perfumes on the account of the presence of smell of flowers. The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into personal care products and Food industry. Personal care products such as perfumes likely to augment the market size of the global lauric aldehyde market. Development and innovation in the beverage & food industry and increasing demand for healthy foods products are main factors to fuel the growth of lauric aldehyde market. Products occur in natural sources such as coriander, ginger, peel oil and used as a flavoring agent for its superior taste and fragrance will propel the product growth. Rising awareness among consumers relating to health and governing rules and regulations in order to reduce the use of synthetic products for flavoring is likely to fuel product growth in the forecast period.

The CAGR of global lauric acid is expected to be around 5.3% during the year 2017-2027. It can be accredited to changing lifestyles especially youth is now more fascinated by different brands of perfumes.

Asia Pacific region includes the countries such as China and India is anticipated to hold the largest share of lauric aldehyde market in the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending and change in standard of living are few reasons which will augment the product demand in this region. The demand for lauric aldehyde is increasing among young population on account of rising personal grooming. Furthermore, in recent times the demand from domestic cosmetic has been shifted towards international famous brands of beauty product, such factor has created plenty of opportunity for lauric aldehyde manufacturers to market their products.

Industrial grade lauric aldehyde garnered the highest market share on the account of increasing demand from various different sectors

There is an extensive application of lauric aldehyde in industries, especially in the chemical industry. Lauric aldehyde finds a clear usage as a surfactant in the chemical industry, on the account of its ability to decrease the surface tension of water or two immiscible substances. Moreover, its increasing use as in agrochemical industry such as paint additive and lubricant additive is expected to boost the growth of industrial grade lauric aldehyde market.

Environment Friendly Perfume is expected to drive the global lauric acid market

Growing ecological concerns and adaptation of policies to reduce the toxic waste are anticipated to drive the lauric aldehyde market size in the predicted time frame. The various industries are now focusing towards the use of environment friendly additives which as least impact on nature. The government is also pushing by creating certain norms and regulations which reduces the use of toxic additives which not only degrade environment but also affects the skin of the people adversely. Thus, it has become evident to use eco-friendly technology in perfumes and food additives.

The report titled “Lauric Aldehyde Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global lauric aldehyde market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global lauric aldehyde market which includes company profiling of key companies such Fleurchem, Indukern , Penta International, AlliChem, SRS Aromatics, Vigon international, Astier Demarest, Metadynea, Kalpsutra chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Lermond Company,Alfa Chemistry. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global lauric aldehyde market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

