LED Diving Torch Market Size | Status | Top Players| Trends | Forecast to 2024

Global LED Diving Torch Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Diving torch is one of the most important accessories for diving, LED Diving torch refers to the products which use LED lamps as light source.

This report studies the LED Diving Torch Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete LED Diving Torch market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The LED diving torch industry concentration is relatively high; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Pelican and Xiware Technologies account for about 30% market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in USA and Asia. The main consumption regions are USA and Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the total consumption volume in 2015.

The worldwide market for LED Diving Torch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LED Diving Torch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pelican

Light Monkey

Hollis

Halcyon

Light and Motion

SureFire

Bigblue Dive Lights

SecurityIng

Underwater Kinetics

INON

AmmoniteSystem

Princeton

Ultimate Sports Engineering

Dive Rite

Xiware Technologies

Shenzhen Yeguang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Style

Canister Body Style

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Primary Dive Lights

Secondary or Back-up Dive Lights

Underwater Photography and Video Lights

Others

Highlights of the Global LED Diving Torch report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the LED Diving Torch market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third Level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Diving Torch market.

Chapter 1, to describe LED Diving Torch Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Diving Torch , with sales, revenue, and LED Diving Torch of LED Diving Torch , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and LED Diving Torch of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Diving Torch for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, LED Diving Torch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Diving Torch sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

