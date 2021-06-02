Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future at 53.2% CAGR by 2027 with Key Players – NWave Technologies, Sigfox, Semtech Corporation, Loriot.IO, Link Labs, Waviot, Ingenu, Actility, Weightless SIG, Senet

The Industry Report “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market.

The explosive growth in penetration of IoT devices over the past few years has escalated the demand for Low Power Wide Area Network technology deployments. This is major because these modern technologies were cost-efficient, optimized data transmission, and scalable cellular coverage. As a result, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is fast-emerging as a game-changer in IoT development, addressing the majority of challenges of the cellular network that included gaps in coverage and high power.

Most of the Low Power Wide Area Network technologies offers low cost of ownership in comparison to the traditional cellular networks. Further, they borrow themselves to be used as public as well as private network deployments. The low-cost of ownership allows more interruption by enabling emerging players to undertake the role of network operators and by adopting the development of new business model groups along the value chain.

The reports cover key developments in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

NWave Technologies

Sigfox

Semtech Corporation

IO

Link Labs

Waviot

Ingenu, Inc.

Actility

Weightless SIG

Senet, Inc.

The “Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market accounted for US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 28746.5 Mn in 2025.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on premises. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

