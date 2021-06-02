Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 20.5 billion with a CAGR of 12.1% by 2022

The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid in performing different functions, such as robotic minimally invasive and non-invasive radiosurgeries, rehabilitation therapies, and hospital & pharmacy automation. Surgical robotics includes several minimally invasive surgeries such as gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and other general surgeries. These robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving the efficacy and precision of the procedure and minimizing post-surgical complications. These advanced robotic solutions are accepted worldwide as an effective alternative to the traditional/conventional technical and surgical procedures. Likewise, the robotic radiosurgery system allows surgeon to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors located throughout the body. In addition, rehabilitation robots are used as an effective therapeutic tool for the treatment of physically disabled and amputee. In case of hospital & pharmacy automation, IV robots and robotic-dispensing machines are the most advanced and widely used systems, which help to avoid human errors during medication dispensing. Furthermore, it reduces the annual hospital cost and medication-associated infections.

The medical robotics and computer-assisted market was evaluated at $8.9 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $20.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2022. The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive surgeries are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, a rise in incidence of cancer and paralysis, and rise in amputee population are likely to boost the adoption of medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical systems. Currently, many large-scale hospitals in developed and developing economies favor advanced robotic surgical and medication-dispensing systems, owing to the reduction of labor cost and less post-surgical complications, which ultimately drive the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical and rehabilitation robots, and accidental death/injuries because of broken instruments and system errors are likely to hinder the growth.

The report segments the market across four distinct categories: surgical robotics, rehabilitation robotics, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and hospital & pharmacy robots. The surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of component, indication, and geography. The component market is further divided into systems, accessories, and services, whereas the indication market is further segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurology surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. The rehabilitation robotics market is further categorized into component, type, and geography. The component market is bifurcated into products and services, whereas the type market into prosthetics, orthotics, and exoskeleton. Furthermore, the non-invasive radiosurgery market is segmented based on component and geography. The component market is segmented into products and services. The hospital and pharmacy robotics market is categorized into IV robots and medication-dispensing robots. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country-wise analysis for each region has been incorporated separately.

MEDICAL ROBOTICS AND COMPUTER-ASSISTED SURGERY – MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Surgical Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

By Indications

Gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

General surgery

Other surgeries

Rehabilitation Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

By Type

Prosthetics

Orthotics

Exoskeleton

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotics

By Type

IV robots

Dispensing robots

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

