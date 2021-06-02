Metal Finishing Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

“Metal Finishing Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Metal Finishing market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Metal Finishing market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275336

There are 4 key segments covered in this Metal Finishing Systems Market report:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among applications, automotive industry dominated the demand for metal finishes. Metal finishing is one of the prominent method to provide a protective layer on metal components of the vehicles.

– Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engine, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts & system, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.

– Though the automotive production witnessed decline in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Asia-Pacific is already witnessing numerous investments by the global automakers, like BMW, Hyundai Motors, and Honda to increase production, and cater to the increasing automotive demand of the masses in the region.

– Therefore, as the growth of automotive industry is directly proportionate to the growth of the metal finishing market, such market trends, and investments into the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for metal finishing market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investment & production in the automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics production, and increasing demand for heavy equipment with multi-national companies investing into the industrial sector are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing market in the region.

– China stands to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s­­ trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the production of automotive industry of the country in the coming years.

– India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry, which is further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020. The company has appealed the government of India to provide incentive driven policies for electric vehicles, as it plans to invest in developing electric vehicles in the country.

– Besides, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, earphones, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in the country, and increasing demand for electronic products in the countries, the production of electronics has been increasing.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments in the country are expected to drive the demand for metal finishing market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275336

Metal Finishing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Metal Finishing Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Metal Finishing Market

Chapter 3: Metal Finishing Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Metal Finishing Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Metal Finishing Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Metal Finishing Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Metal Finishing Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Metal Finishing Market

Report Page – Metal Finishing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]