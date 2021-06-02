Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Metal Finishing Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

GIVE US A TRY

Metal Finishing Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

0
Press Release

Metal Finishing

Metal Finishing Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Metal Finishing market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Metal Finishing market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275336

There are 4 key segments covered in this Metal Finishing Systems Market report:

  • Competitor segment
  • Product type segment
  • End-use/application segment
  • Geography segment

Market Overview:

  • The metal finishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the growing need for durable, wear resistant, & long lasting metal products, and increasing automotive production. On the flipside, environmental restrictions on chemicals used in the production of metal finishes, and increasing replacement of metal by plastics are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
  • – By type, inorganic metal finishing segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Among various inorganic metal finishing types, electroplating segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.
  • – The shift from traditional solvent-borne technologies to newer technologies is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.
  • – Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with robust demand from end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and hardware.

    Metal Finishing Market by Key Players:

  • Almco
  • A.E. Aubin Company
  • C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd
  • TIB Chemicals AG
  • OTEC Precision Finish Inc.
  • Giant Finishing Inc.
  • Mass Finishing Inc.
  • Atotech Deutschland GmbH
  • The Okuno-Auromex (Thailand) Co. Ltd
  • Oerlikon Surface Solutions
  • Grind Master
  • Luster-on Products Inc.
  • Hardwood Line Manufacturing Co.
  • Posco

    Enquire Before Purchasing This Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275336

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Metal Finishing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Key Market Trends:

    Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market

    – Among applications, automotive industry dominated the demand for metal finishes. Metal finishing is one of the prominent method to provide a protective layer on metal components of the vehicles.
    – Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engine, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts & system, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.
    – Though the automotive production witnessed decline in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.
    – Asia-Pacific is already witnessing numerous investments by the global automakers, like BMW, Hyundai Motors, and Honda to increase production, and cater to the increasing automotive demand of the masses in the region.
    – Therefore, as the growth of automotive industry is directly proportionate to the growth of the metal finishing market, such market trends, and investments into the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for metal finishing market in the coming years.

    Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

    – Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investment & production in the automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics production, and increasing demand for heavy equipment with multi-national companies investing into the industrial sector are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing market in the region.
    – China stands to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s­­ trade war with the United States.
    – However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the production of automotive industry of the country in the coming years.
    – India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry, which is further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020. The company has appealed the government of India to provide incentive driven policies for electric vehicles, as it plans to invest in developing electric vehicles in the country.
    – Besides, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, earphones, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in the country, and increasing demand for electronic products in the countries, the production of electronics has been increasing.
    – Hence, all such favorable trends and investments in the country are expected to drive the demand for metal finishing market during the forecast period.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275336

    Metal Finishing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Metal Finishing Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Metal Finishing Market
    • Chapter 3: Metal Finishing Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Metal Finishing Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Metal Finishing Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Metal Finishing Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Metal Finishing Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Metal Finishing Market

    Report PageMetal Finishing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

     

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 46
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror