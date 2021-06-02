miRNA Tools and Services Market Expected to Reach $620 million by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 23.4% | QIAGEN (Exiqon), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare
miRNA is a set of small, non-coding RNA molecules that regulate gene expression post transcription. These molecules have an impact on a wide range of biological functions such as cell cycle control, stem cell differentiation, immune modulation, viral replication, and metabolic control. As the aforementioned processes are involved in the pathology of various diseases, tests performed on miRNAs help in disease treatment. Moreover, miRNAs can be easily manipulated than proteins, thus making them more useful for clinical diagnostics and therapeutics applications.
QIAGEN (Exiqon), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, WaferGen Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Quantabio, Miltenyi Biotec, Norgen Biotek Corp.
The global miRNA tools and services market was valued at $146 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $620 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. It is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in incidence of cancer, auto-immune, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, miRNA molecules possess specific properties, such as higher tissue and organ specificity; and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier easily, that make them a favorable option to be used as biomarkers for a variety of neurological diseases, thereby driving the market growth. However, quantification challenges and development of in-use techniques, such as microarray, hamper the market growth.
The global miRNA tools and services market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, end user, and geography. The miRNA tools and services market is bifurcated into research tools and services. Research tools market is further divided into reagents, kits, and consumables.
