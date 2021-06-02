Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: In-Depth Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2022

The key factors that drive the market for mobile crushers and screeners is the growth in urban infrastructure development and the growth in construction industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. By utilization of mobile equipment, the crushing and screening process can be conducted at the site which can significantly reduce the costs associated with transportation of materials in case of stationary applications. Increase in urbanization in emerging countries has boosted the need for infrastructure development. Governments in these countries are also making significant investment in the development of roads, railway tracks, and airports where the application of mobile equipment become inevitable. Companies are also developing equipment with advanced features such as high performance, high mobility, larger capacity hoppers and 3 deck screens that have potential to further strengthen the market growth.

Mobile crushers accounted for around 73.8% of the overall market in 2015. The market for this equipment is estimated to have significant growth over the forecast period mainly due to increase in mining and construction activities in the emerging countries. The equipment’s increase in application in material recycling sector further contributes to the market growth. The mobile crushers segment is further bifurcated into jaw crushers, impact crushers, cone crushers, and others. Jaw crushers was the most dominant type mainly due to their high application in primary crushing of aggregates.

The fastest growing application sector for mobile crushers and screeners is the construction industry, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2016-2022. The increase in infrastructure development in industrial, commercial, and residential sector in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth.

The mobile screeners market based on their type is further segmented into vibrating and gyratory screeners. Vibratory screeners accounted for majority share of around 70% in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the analysis period. The dominant position of vibratory screeners is due to its high capacity and efficiency. Vibratory screeners segment is also estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The market for mobile crushers and screeners on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant regional market for mobile crushers and screeners and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to increase in infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Findings of the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market:

In 2015, stone quarry segment led the market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.

Mining segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

China is the major shareholder, accounting for about 48% share of the Asia-Pacific mobile crushers and screeners market.

Key players focus to expand their business operations in the emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, SBM Mineral processing, Kleemann GmbH, McCloskey International, Anaconda Equipment Ltd., Metso Corporation, Astec Industries Inc., and Lipmann Milwaukee, Inc.

