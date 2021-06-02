Nanocomposites Market : Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2026

Nanocomposites market offers the application of nanotechnology in various industry verticals so that the physical and chemical properties of the substance can be enriched. The global nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% for the period of 2013 to 2017 and the revenue is projected to reach $49 billion. Nanocomposites are expected to have a respectable share in the revenue. The technology has a good potential in generating high volume consumption in semiconductors and electronics, which is the key driving factor for the market growth. It is expected that the market would have further growth with the advent of new technologies.

However, currently the cost of deploying the technology is very high. This discourages many industry players to use the technology, which is the key restraint for the market. The unit price as well as overall usage cost has to be reduced to increase the adoption rate of nanocomposites. Another challenge for technology providers is to bring the technology out of the research labs into the market. Suppliers have often found that success in laboratory cannot be replicated in large a scale production cases.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Arkema SA, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Elementis Specialties Inc., Inframat Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Foster Corporation, Nanocor Incorporated, Powdermet Inc., and Showa Denko K.K.

KEY MARKETS SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Carbon nanotube nanocomposites

Polymer metal fiber composites

Nanofiber nanocomposites

Graphene nanocomposites

Nanoplatelet (nanoclay and expanded graphite) nanocomposites

Other nanocomposites product segment (other fullerene fillers, recycled paper, wood, recycled fibers, etc.)

BY END-USER

Automotives

Aviation

Electronics and semiconductors

Energy

Building & construction

Medical and healthcare

Plastics and packaging

Military and defense

Consumer goods

Environment and water

Others (other packaging, decorative household items, recycled boards, etc.)

BY GEOGRAPHY