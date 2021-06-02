Nanocomposites Market : Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2026
Nanocomposites market offers the application of nanotechnology in various industry verticals so that the physical and chemical properties of the substance can be enriched. The global nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% for the period of 2013 to 2017 and the revenue is projected to reach $49 billion. Nanocomposites are expected to have a respectable share in the revenue. The technology has a good potential in generating high volume consumption in semiconductors and electronics, which is the key driving factor for the market growth. It is expected that the market would have further growth with the advent of new technologies.
However, currently the cost of deploying the technology is very high. This discourages many industry players to use the technology, which is the key restraint for the market. The unit price as well as overall usage cost has to be reduced to increase the adoption rate of nanocomposites. Another challenge for technology providers is to bring the technology out of the research labs into the market. Suppliers have often found that success in laboratory cannot be replicated in large a scale production cases.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Arkema SA, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Elementis Specialties Inc., Inframat Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Foster Corporation, Nanocor Incorporated, Powdermet Inc., and Showa Denko K.K.
KEY BENEFITS
- This report provides market intelligence with respect to products, end-users and geographies, so that companies can make intelligent investment decisions
- Deep dive analysis of the drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market and the impact analysis of these factors as per the current market scenario and projected future trends
- Value chain analysis provides key inputs about the responsibility of all stakeholders of the market
- Porter’s five force analysis provides the threat of new entrants and substitutes along with the potency of suppliers and buyers
- SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players are included in the report so that companies can understand the strategies adopted by competitors and make required changes in the plans to sustain market share
- Estimations are calculated according to the current market scenario and projected future trends for the analysis period of 2013-2020 with base revenue of 2012
- The report discusses the trends and opportunities in various geographies so that companies can make region specific plans stay ahead of the competition
KEY MARKETS SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT
- Carbon nanotube nanocomposites
- Polymer metal fiber composites
- Nanofiber nanocomposites
- Graphene nanocomposites
- Nanoplatelet (nanoclay and expanded graphite) nanocomposites
- Other nanocomposites product segment (other fullerene fillers, recycled paper, wood, recycled fibers, etc.)
BY END-USER
- Automotives
- Aviation
- Electronics and semiconductors
- Energy
- Building & construction
- Medical and healthcare
- Plastics and packaging
- Military and defense
- Consumer goods
- Environment and water
- Others (other packaging, decorative household items, recycled boards, etc.)
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- RoW