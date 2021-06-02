Naphthalene Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2023 – Market Reports World

Global “Naphthalene Market“ report is a comprehensive research of the international market by studying the whole global market plus sub-segments through broadly detailed classifications. Naphthalene Market report focus on Market Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Period. Naphthalene market expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.01% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

A deep analysis made from top major and minor data sources with participation derived from industry experts through the value chain. According to the Naphthalene market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications. To calculate the market size, shares report presents a detailed image of the market by way of study, fusion, and summary of data from multiple sources.

About Naphthalene Market:

The high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China will trigger the naphthalene market growth in the forthcoming years. The country accounts for over 63% of the global consumption of naphthalene and naphthalene sulfonates. These specialty chemicals are often added in concrete admixtures to reduce water consumption while improving the durability, workability, and strength of concrete. As a result, a rising number of construction activities in China will eventually boost the naphthalene sulfonates market demand during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the naphthalene market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Naphthalene Market are –

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

JFE Holdings

Inc.

Koppers Inc.

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.