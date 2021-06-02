Neuromodulation Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018-2025

Global Neuromodulation market is set to surpass US$ 7 Billion by 2025With such an extensive therapeutic scope, and immense ongoing enhancements in biotechnology, neuromodulation will likely be a leading growth industry over the forecast period. The growth of the sector is largely stimulated by an increased uptake of neuromodulation devices, surging prevalence of diseases pertaining to neuromodulation, ageing population, technological advances and deal making activity globally.

The report titled “Global Neuromodulation Market Research Report 2018” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the Global Neuromodulation Market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as application, technology, geography, company and competitive landscape.A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of all the categories.Key trends in terms of merger & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Neuromodulation market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Neuromodulation market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, market revenue and recent development of the Neuromodulation market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• North America is the most attractive market in the neuromodulation market

• Chronic pain is the major application segment of the neuromodulation market

• With regard to technology, spinal cord stimulation represents the largest segment of the neuromodulation market

• The APAC marketplace is slated to grow at the highest rate, and China, India and Japan will be major igniters

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market

The global neuromodulation market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, geographyand company

Neuromodulation Market, by Technology

• Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

• Other Technologies

Neuromodulation Market, by Application

• Chronic Pain

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Urinary Fecal Incontinence

• Refractory Epilepsy

• Essential Tremor

• Dystonia

• Gastroparesis

• Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Other Applications

Neuromodulation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest of the World (ROW)

Neuromodulation Market, by Company

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

• LivaNova

• Nevro

• Other Companies

