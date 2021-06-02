New Report: Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market is Expected to Create Biggest Opportunities, Globally

Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market is expected to garner $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness. The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration has a faster onset of action as compared to the other routes. IV ibuprofen is preferred for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has increased due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

The market for IV ibuprofen for pain management is in its nascent stage. Advantages associated with IV ibuprofen such as rapid result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market. In 2015, FDA approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, due to which the market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Other factors that affect the market growth significantly include increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, pain, headache, toothache, back pain, arthritis, trauma, and shifting trend towards the use of non-opioids drugs. Factors that would hamper the market growth include side effects associated with IV ibuprofen and lengthy approval process.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is segmented on the basis of indication, age group, and country. By indication, further sub-segments considered in this report include pain/inflammation and fever. The age groups considered are pediatrics and adults. The market is segmented into four countries namely Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the U.S.

Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the only IV ibuprofen manufacturer in the market. The company has collaborated with the local/regional drug manufacturers to target new countries by getting product approvals. The key companies profiled in this report are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Teligent, Inc.), CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen industry.

The world Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Industry is analyzed based on countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and South Korea.

The study evaluating competitive landscape has been taken into account to understand the competitive environment across the countries considered.

This report provides detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the world Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market by indication describes the types of indications that will gain prominence in future.

INTRAVENOUS (IV) IBUPROFEN MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Indication

Pain/Inflammatory

Fever

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

By Country

Australia

Canada

South Korea

U.S.

