New Study: Membrane Microfiltration Market | Module Industry Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2022

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market was valued at $6,769 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,858 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2014 – 2022. The purpose of using membrane microfiltration is physical separation. Micro filtration can be implemented for different water treatment processes when particles with a diameter greater than 0.1 um need to be removed from a liquid. They are used for sterilization and to avoid contamination in pharmaceutical companies. In food & beverage industry, microfiltration is used to separate different components to get different products.

Water scarcity and need for quality water across the globe, growth in biopharmaceutical industry, and expansion of the processed food industry drive the market growth. Moreover, increase in requirement for water treatment, water desalination, and waste water treatment in both the developed and the developing countries make way for market growth opportunity.

Segment Review:

The global membrane microfiltration market is segmented based on filtration mode, material, end user, and geography. Based on filtration mode, the market is segmented into cross-flow, direct-flow, and others. In 2015, the cross-flow segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, owing to the varied use of the cross-flow filtration technique in several industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, water treatment, and medical industries. Based on material, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic material. The organic material segment holds the largest share in the global market, as polymeric material based filters come with low initial cost and have wide applicability in different industries, such as food processing, pharmaceutical, medical, and water treatment.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical companies, food & beverage, water & waste water treatment plant, and others. Water and waste water treatment holds the largest market share in the global membrane microfiltration market, owing to the rise in water scarcity and increase in the need for the good quality of water across the globe. There is increase in the desalination of water and waste water treatment so that more quantity of water can be made available for use and also water can be recycled and used for various process.

The key players profiled in the report include EMD Millipore Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, 3M Purification Solutions, Alfa Laval AB., Hyflux Ltd, Kubota Corp. Pentair, Danaher Corp. (Pall Corp.), and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. The other players operating in the industry (these are not profiled in the report and can be provided on demand) are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mtb Technologies, Porvair Filtration Group, Spintek Filtration Inc., Zena Membranes, and Yuasa Membrane Systems Co. Ltd.

Cross-flow filtration generated the highest revenue in the membrane microfiltration market and is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the analysis period. This is primarily because of increase in the demand for cross-flow filtration in many applications across various industries. And the benefits such as the rate of filtration is not affected much as the flow is tangential to the membrane which reduces the chances of membrane fouling and improves membrane lifespan as compared to the dead-flow filtration technique. In addition, cross flow filtration is an efficient and effective mode of filtration with reduced membrane fouling. This technique is less expensive as the chances of membrane fouling are low causing relatively low maintenance compared to direct flow microfiltration technique.

Geographic Analysis

The membrane microfiltration market by geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region holds significantly large market share in the global market in 2015, owing to the increase in strict government regulations for safe drinking water, rise in need for waste water treatment & desalination to cope up with the water shortage in many countries in the region for drinking and irrigation purposes, rise in demand for various processed food from large pool of population in the region, and increase in the operating units of the different pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. In this region, there is an increase in the pharmaceutical expansion, with companies expanding their scope by building their plants or research units.

However, North America and Europe are mature markets for the use of membrane microfiltration technology in various sectors. Well-established pharmaceutical companies and well-equipped food processing industry, waste water treatment plants, and stringent government legislation for safe drinking water, drive the overall growth of the North American membrane microfiltration market.

Membrane Microfiltration Market Key Segments

By Filtration Mode

Cross-Flow

Direct-Flow

Others

By Material

Organic Fluorinated Polymers Cellulosic Polysulfones Polyamide Polypropylene Others

Inorganic Ceramics Metals & Alloys



By End User

Hospitals & Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food & Beverage

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



