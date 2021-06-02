New Tactics of Japanese Sake Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Japanese Sake Market – By Product Type (Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Others), By Age (- <20 Years old, 20-40 Years old, 40-60 Years old and >60 Years old) Historical Review & Market Value, Volume, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Japanese Sake Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The Japanese sake market was valued at USD 2,574.3 Million in 2018, shrinking by -0.1% as compared to previous year i.e. 2017. The market is anticipated to reach USD 2,807.6 Million by 2024, growing at aCAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Sake is a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage usually made from rice and water. In the terms of appearance, it varies from white to slightly yellow. Alcohol content in sake fluctuates from 13% to 17%.

The growth of Japanese sake market is being driven by rising demand among international customers. Countries such as United States, Hong Kong, China, among others are witnessing increased demand for premium sake. However, sake demand is witnessing decline in Japan market. Factors such as increasing awareness about sake among population, rising trend of pairing sake with dishes, development of distinctive, premium and rich flavor sake are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Japanese sake market. Further, improvement in brewing technologies and equipment is aiding to the growth of the market.

In the terms of geography, North America is the fastest growing market for Japanese Sake. In 2018, the amount of Japanese Sake consumed in North America stood at 7,441.8 thousand liters, picking up by 17.0% against the previous year. Overall, with a CAGR of 17.4%, the overall North America Japanese Sake market continues to indicate an outstanding increase. The most prominent growth was recorded in 2013, with an increase of 19% y-o-y. According to Trade Statistics of Japan, U.S. Sake export growth represented 10% for the past 15 years. Over the period under review, North America Japanese Sake consumption reached its peak figure volume in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth during the short term (i.e. 2019-2024).

Japanese Sake market research report is segmented into product type, age and price range. In 2018, Honjozo segment accounted for 17.8% in the terms of value, attributed to its fine taste and premium labelling.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Japanese sake market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Junmai

– Honjozo

– Junmai Ginjo

– Others

By Age

– <20 Years old

– 20-40 Years old

– 40-60 Years old

– >60 Years old

By Price Range

– Premium

– Medium

– Low

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– HAKKAISAN BREWERY CO., LTD.

– Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– Tenzan Sake Brewer Company

– HAKUTSURU SAKE Brewing Co., Ltd.

– Homare Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– Hananomai Brewing Co., Ltd.

– Kokuryu Sake Brewing Corporation

– OTOKOYAMA CO., LTD.

– Hakutou Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

