Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Outlook to 2023 by Leading Key Players – Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, MannKind

Next generation diabetic therapy and drug delivery systems are used to improve the adherence to insulin in diabetic patients to reduce the risk of complications related to sudden change in the blood sugar level. Oral & inhalable insulin painlessly manage the blood glucose level, and is expected to replace the injectable insulins. The use of advanced diabetic systems, such as insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas is expected to maintain adherence to medication in diabetic patients and improve the quality of life of diabetic patients. The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $617 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $9,673 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 41.1% from 2016 to 2023.

Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, MannKind Corporation, Enteris BioPharma, Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics Holding, Inc., Medtech, Synertech, Zosano Pharma Corp., Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Transdermal Specialties Inc.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product type, demographic, indication, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and artificial pancreas. Based on demographics, it is bifurcated into adult population (>14 years) and child population (14 years). Based on indication, it is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostic/clinic, ICU, and home healthcare. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of diabetic patients globally and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products, such as painless mode of insulin delivery and improvement in adherence to medication, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these products, thus fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hamper the growth.

