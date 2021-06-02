Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2019 Forecasts 2024 With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis

The report provides an overview of the “Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include demographic shift, impact of the prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.

Cataract volume registered a rapid increase in recent years. The aging population is expected to burden all areas of health care, and ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. In many countries, cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed, and it offers significant improvements in the quality of life of the elderly population at low costs. An increase in the demand for ophthalmological devices projects the future cataract surgery needs that are vital for human health resources and hospitals, and for surgical center management and planning.

Other factors, such as the availability of new drugs and devices and the prevalence of eye disease, are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Many regulations are imposed by agencies, such as the FDA, to ensure the safety and efficacy of products. Due to frequent occurrences of violations, tighter regulations were enforced on the label contents. The cost of complying with FDA guidelines is expected to drive many small pharmacies out of business or force them to consolidate. For example, these regulations impose a beyond-use date of only five days for bevacizumab and other biologics. However, it takes 14 days just to test the sterility of these drugs, which means that the regulations for compounded ophthalmology drugs besides bevacizumab, such as ophthalmology mitomycin, and triamcinolone acetonide plus moxifloxacin hydrochloride injection, will become much more expensive or even unavailable.

Additionally, increasing healthcare cost and economic slowdown in developed countries are also restraining the market’s growth.

Scope of the Report

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmologists, who are specialists in medical and surgical eye problems, perform operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

The Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

