Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2019 Forecasts 2024 With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis
The report provides an overview of the “Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099190
The ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include demographic shift, impact of the prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.
Cataract volume registered a rapid increase in recent years. The aging population is expected to burden all areas of health care, and ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. In many countries, cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed, and it offers significant improvements in the quality of life of the elderly population at low costs. An increase in the demand for ophthalmological devices projects the future cataract surgery needs that are vital for human health resources and hospitals, and for surgical center management and planning.
Other factors, such as the availability of new drugs and devices and the prevalence of eye disease, are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Many regulations are imposed by agencies, such as the FDA, to ensure the safety and efficacy of products. Due to frequent occurrences of violations, tighter regulations were enforced on the label contents. The cost of complying with FDA guidelines is expected to drive many small pharmacies out of business or force them to consolidate. For example, these regulations impose a beyond-use date of only five days for bevacizumab and other biologics. However, it takes 14 days just to test the sterility of these drugs, which means that the regulations for compounded ophthalmology drugs besides bevacizumab, such as ophthalmology mitomycin, and triamcinolone acetonide plus moxifloxacin hydrochloride injection, will become much more expensive or even unavailable.
Additionally, increasing healthcare cost and economic slowdown in developed countries are also restraining the market’s growth.
Scope of the Report
Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmologists, who are specialists in medical and surgical eye problems, perform operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.
The Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type
According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or more have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of the British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.
Similarly, as stated by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 24.5 million people in the United States have cataracts, which is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. Cataract surgery remains the most effective way to help restore vision for these people with cataracts.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period
Due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, North America dominates the ophthalmology drug and device market. Owing to the constant increase in the American elderly population, as well as a movement toward vision correction and its usage among key demographics, an absolute increase in usage rates for most types of eyewear was observed in the United States. Additionally, the government of Canada states that the average revenue of the small and medium-sized enterprises, primarily engaged in retailing and fitting prescription eyeglasses, was found to be USD 565.2 thousand, in 2016, whereas the profit was around 77-78%.
Enquire Before Purchasing this Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099190
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 114
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099190
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other report : Protective Paints Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report