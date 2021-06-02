Oral Care Market 2019 Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Oral Care Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Oral Care Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Oral Care Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Global oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 75.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
– The global oral care market is highly impacted by product innovations carried out by the key players, along with huge investment in marketing and promotional activities, to reach higher customer bases. However, lower consumer awareness about technological innovations in the oral care market is hindering the growth rate.
– The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high population in the area, followed by the European region and the North American region, due to increased preference for premium oral care products. Consumer preference for the electronic toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss in the western countries, like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, is expected to drive the market.
Scope of the Report
Global oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Oral Care Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Oral Care Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Toothpaste Hold the Maximum Market Share
Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the global toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, such as teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality, that differs from ordinary toothpaste. To improve market position, manufacturers are constantly focusing on implementing innovative strategies and introducing a broad portfolio of products.
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Consumer
The consumers of developed countries such as Chian and Japan are well aware of oral health practices, and thus, the demand for oral care products is high in the country. As per GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical company, the awareness about oral health among the Japanese population is outstanding. Japanese aging population and youth are highly concerned about their oral care. Oral health care products in India are mainly driven by ayurvedic or natural ingredient products. All the major companies in India are selling ayurvedic revolution products. Consumers in Singapore are brand conscious, and would rather spend more to ensure the safety and efficacy of a product, rather than looking for economical options to maintain their oral care.
