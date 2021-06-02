Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market 2019 Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Organic fruits and vegetables are the largest and the fastest growing segment of the global organic food market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The up surging demand for organic fruits and vegetables is primarily due to its increased production and growing worldwide consumption. However, organic fruits and vegetable supply is limited in relation to its demand, due to its high production cost. Despite a higher price for organic fruits and vegetables, consumers are willing to pay more for organic foods due to less use of pesticides and high nutritive value. Increasing awareness about health benefits from organic products among the consumers is expected to boost the sales of organic fruit and vegetables market.
Scope of the Report
Organic fruits and vegetables are the foods produced by methods that comply with the standards of organic farming. Government bodies regulating organic products regulate the use of certain pesticides and fertilizers in the farming methods used to produce such products.
The Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Rising Demand for Organic Food over Synthetic Food
Rapid urbanization, increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle, and rising concerns regarding health and environment are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic fruit and vegetable market. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food are driving organic food sales, worldwide. Due to constantly increasing demand for organic food and the limited supply in relation to demand organic foods, the area under organic farming has increased worldwide, since 2011. The global production areas were reported to be 57.8 million hectares in the year 2016, which is an increase from 37.2 million hectares in 2011. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the increasing demand for organic food that overtakes the demand for synthetic foods is driving the organic fruit and vegetable market.
North America to dominate the global market
North America is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the United States has been continuously rising, due to growing health concerns, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country. As of 2015, almost 14% of the total fruits and vegetables sold in the US are organic. In the US, the overall organic food market was valued at USD 45.20 billion in the year 2017. The fruits and vegetable segment continued to be the largest organic food category, recording USD 16.50 billion in sales in 2017, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the year 2016. In US, the sales of organic bananas increased by around 30.4% in 2017 as compared to the year 2016, indicating a strong growth of organic bananas in the country.
No. of Pages: – 97
