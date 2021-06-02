Oxygen Gas Sensors Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description Oxygen Gas Sensor measures oxygen concentration in enclosed spaces as well as in the atmosphere. They are used to monitor gaseous oxygen levels in a variety of biology and chemistry experiments. Some of the applications of oxygen gas sensors include measuring the respiration of animals, insects or germinating seeds, monitoring O2 level changes during photosynthesis in a terrarium, and studying cellular respiration of yeast.

Market Dynamics

The key drivers which are making the oxygen gas sensors market grow lucratively are Government regulations to ensure occupational health and safety regulations in workplaces, MEMS-based sensors, the inclination of growth towards the automotive & transportation industry, technological advancements like the development of miniaturized wireless sensors and finally increasing awareness of air quality control among the users.

Also, the emerging demand for oxygen gas sensors in the medical sector in devices, like anesthesia machines, oxygen monitors, ventilators, and analyzers, is fueling the market.





However, the growth of the oxygen gas sensors market is currently being hindered by increasing expenses and operational issues which are affecting clients’ selection and are major inhibiting variables in developing markets.

Market Segmentation

The global oxygen gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and geography. The market by type is sub-segmented into the potentiometric oxygen sensor, amperometric oxygen sensor, and resistive oxygen sensor. Based on the industry, the market has been segmented into medical, building automation, environmental, petrochemical, automotive, industrial, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to be the market leader in oxygen gas sensors market and Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a strong CAGR. Factors like the rising investments in sectors such as infrastructure, housing, and medical care, which are attributed to the growing population and urbanization are the major drivers for growth in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the strong economic growth and increase in manufacturing industries, such as automobiles, and metals and chemicals, in this region are expected to drive the gas sensors market.

Opportunities

The most promising opportunities in this industry lie across numerous industry verticals like process and manufacturing industries where the demand for these devices is on the rise in order to ensure occupational health and safety. There is also a huge increase in the adoption of wireless and smart sensing technologies, which is expected to fuel the gas sensors industry demand over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading suppliers of oxygen Gas sensors in the market are Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), GfG Europe Ltd (U.K.), Dynament Ltd (U.K.), and among others.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

