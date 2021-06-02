Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Are Types Of Lifts That Are Used To Hoist Disabled Patients Who Need To Move Or Whose Weight Makes Them Unsafe To Move Or Lift Them Manually. These Equipment Are Used In Homecare, Hospitals, And Elderly Care Homes. These Mechanical Lifts Include Stand Up & Raising Lifts/Aids, Overhead/Ceiling Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Gantry Lifts, Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts, And Bath Patient Lifters. All These Types Of Patient Lifts Function In Unison To Ensure Absolute Patient Transfer Systems.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Gainsborough Specialist Bathing

Getinge Group

Handicare Group Ab

Hill Rom Holding Inc. (Welch Allyn, Inc.)

Invacare Corp.

Joerns Healthcare

Mangar International, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical Llc

V. Guldmann A/S (Guldmann Inc)

The Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Is Driven By The Increase In Number Of Accidents And Growing Disabilities, Rise In Bariatric & Geriatric Population, And Increase In Number Of Musculoskeletal Injuries Among Caregivers. However, The Budget Constraints And Lack Of Awareness Among Patients In Developing And Under-Developing Regions Are Expected To Hamper The Market Growth In Asia-Pacific And Latin American.

Key Benefits

A Detailed Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Trends From 2014 To 2022 To Identify The Prevailing Market Opportunities Is Provided.

Market Estimations Provided In The Report Are Based On Comprehensive Analysis Of The Key Developments In The Industry.

Competitive Intelligence (Of Leading Manufacturers And Distributors) Helps In Understanding The Competitive Scenario Across The Geographies.

In-Depth Analysis Based On Geography Helps To Understand The Regional Market To Assist In Strategic Business Planning.

The Developmental Strategies Adopted By Key Manufacturers Facilitate In Understanding The Competitive Scenario Of The Market.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Stand Up & Raising Lifts/Aids

Overhead/Ceiling Lifts

Floor-Based Lifts

Gantry Lifts

Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath Patient Lifters

Others

By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Uk

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic Of South Africa

Rest Of Lamea

The Other Players in the Value Chain Include (Companies Not Profiled In The Report):

Stiegelmeyer, Inc.

Benmor Medical Ltd.

Sidhil Ltd.

Etac Ltd.

